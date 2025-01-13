How Ecom Express leverages customer feedback to drive growth

New Delhi: Focusing on customer feedback, Ecom Express refines its offerings and enhances its marketing initiatives. Pallavi Tyagi, CMO and Digital Sales at Ecom Express told BestMediaInfo.com that this approach ensures that the brand campaigns are not only effective in terms of awareness but also generate tangible revenue and improve overall customer satisfaction.

Ecom Express, a B2C e-commerce logistics provider, is set to raise Rs 2,600 crore through an IPO. The funds will be used to expand its logistics network, enhance technology, and improve data science capabilities.

Ecom Express primarily serves e-commerce, D2C, Horizontal and Vertical Platform, Quick Commerce therefore, their marketing efforts are directed toward them.

Sharing the nuances of B2B marketing, Tyagi said, “Our entire marketing strategy revolves around adding value to our customers and understanding their needs. We focus on direct communication through channels that best reach our customers, whether they are B2B customers, e-commerce players, D2C players, startups, or quick commerce players.

It's crucial to stay connected with them, understand their solution requirements, and provide research-based, solution-oriented communications. We prioritise social media for its ability to connect and listen to customers and our website to share our sustainability efforts and operational model. Our marketing strategy is customer-centric, aiming to serve them better by engaging at every touchpoint.”

The KPIs for a B2B brand and a B2C brand differ vastly. Commenting on the differences and shedding light on what metrics are important for her brand, Tyagi said, “We follow several metrics to gauge our brand's market perception, customer engagement scores, brand awareness, and response rates. Feedback is crucial, and we continuously refine our services based on customer input. We used this feedback to improve our product portfolio and service levels, ensuring better customer satisfaction.

Speaking of the brand’s marketing mix, Tyagi said, “Our channels are primarily digital. We have formed partnerships and participate in various events and forums. We run campaigns on social media, which is a significant part of our spending. Additionally, we engage in strategic partnerships and run various campaigns. While we haven't heavily invested in outdoor advertising yet, it is in the pipeline.”

Since the business headed by Tyagi hosts thousands of delivery partners, her marketing efforts also involve reaching out to them as well along with the regular ongoing B2B promotions.

Sharing her take on the subject, Tyagi said, “Our marketing journey began with the goal of highlighting our silent yet significant innovations in the logistics industry. Managing a workforce of over 70,000 people and delivering across - thousands of PIN codes in India is no easy task. We continuously innovate, using AI and machine learning technologies, guided by our data science team. Despite these efforts, much of our work remains uncommunicated and unnoticed.”

It’s important to stand out from your competition and create a unique persona for the brand. How does Tyagi do that?

From the horse’s lips, she said, “Our marketing always emphasises technology and innovation to differentiate us from the competition. Whether it's a Diwali campaign or showcasing drone delivery as a sustainable and technological innovation, we communicate in unique ways. We aim to create memorable campaigns that highlight our technological advancements while also showcasing the human side of our operations. For example, our - HallaBol campaign emphasised the efforts of our delivery partners, encouraging customers to offer them water and gifts, creating an emotional connection.

During peak seasons like Diwali, when sales and deliveries surge, we launched the HallaBol campaign to motivate our delivery partners with incentives and prizes. This approach not only creates excitement but also highlights our commitment to both technology and the human stories behind our operations. Our marketing strategy focuses on building a unique personality and relatability, ensuring our communication resonates with our audience over time.”

According to Tyagi, marketing is not just a growth engine; it also transparently showcases the company's value and customised solutions. “Simplified communication helps delivery partners and customers understand and use our services more effectively. For example, our three-minute Customer Onboarding Platform called Orbit within 3 minutes, allows businesses, shopkeepers, startups, and D2C players to easily register for deliveries. This level of simplification is what we strive to communicate. This simplicity is what we are trying to convey to our customers as well and that’s how we are balancing it.”