How a blind-box toy became a global trend through emotion, exclusivity, and online hype

New Delhi: Labubu, a plush toy character created by artist Kasing Lung and commercialised by Pop Mart, has emerged as a widely recognisable figure in the global collectibles market.

Originally introduced in 2015 through a series of picture books, Labubu’s recent rise in popularity has been marked by viral unboxing videos, limited product drops, long retail queues, and high resale prices across digital platforms.

According to reports, the toy’s commercial success is driven by a combination of artificial scarcity, emotional marketing, and social media amplification. Labubu is primarily distributed through Pop Mart’s “blind box” system, a model where consumers purchase sealed packages without knowing which specific character variant is inside.

This format has helped generate high levels of consumer engagement by gamifying the purchase experience and creating a sense of unpredictability. Repeat purchases are encouraged by the possibility of obtaining a rare or limited-edition figure.

The use of limited-edition releases and timed product drops is another core tactic. These releases are often tied to special events, public holidays, or exclusive lotteries, generating time-sensitive demand. Sell-outs within minutes are common.

Physical pop-up stores and branded vending machines in urban retail centres further reinforce the experience of scarcity. According to behavioural research cited in marketing studies, scarcity tends to elevate perceived value and drive impulsive buying behaviour, particularly in younger consumer segments.

Pop Mart’s collaboration with social media influencers has played a significant role in accelerating Labubu’s popularity. Reports note that platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Xiaohongshu are central to the product’s digital visibility. Blind box “unboxing” videos, in which influencers reveal which figure they received on camera, have become a genre in themselves.

These videos often emphasise emotional reactions—excitement, surprise, or disappointment—reinforcing the collective nature of the experience. Celebrity exposure has also contributed to broader recognition; figures such as K-pop star Lisa (Blackpink) and footballer David Beckham have been associated with the toy on social media, further increasing its aspirational appeal.

Labubu’s design—characterised by its unconventional “cute-creepy” aesthetic—has resonated with a diverse demographic that includes teenagers, young adults, and designer toy collectors.

The character is often styled alongside high-end fashion items in user-generated content, including pairings with luxury handbags from brands such as Chanel, YSL, and Hermès. This association with lifestyle culture has helped elevate Labubu beyond the toy category, positioning it as a collectible or visual accessory within trend-conscious circles.

In addition to the physical product, Pop Mart leverages storytelling to build an emotional connection with consumers. Kasing Lung’s original narrative universe, which draws inspiration from Nordic mythology, has provided depth to the brand’s visual identity. By connecting product design to narrative elements, the brand has cultivated a more immersive experience that extends beyond the act of purchase.

According to financial disclosures, Pop Mart reported a 188% year-on-year increase in net income in 2024, with full-year sales exceeding 13 billion yuan. Thirteen of its intellectual property products generated over 100 million yuan each, with Labubu cited among the top performers.

A four-foot sculpture of Labubu was recently sold for more than $150,000 at a Beijing auction house, reflecting the brand’s crossover into the art and collector market. In 2025, Pop Mart’s share price has risen nearly 200%, and the company has signalled plans for further international expansion, particularly in North America and Europe.

Reports have also examined the psychological mechanisms that contribute to such trends. Factors include the fear of missing out (FOMO), the reward-seeking behaviour triggered by blind boxes, and the desire for social validation within peer networks. Blind box culture also encourages trading and community participation, as collectors seek to complete full sets or exchange duplicates. These dynamics help build brand loyalty while increasing purchase frequency.

As a case study, the rise of Labubu offers insight into how contemporary marketing strategies—rooted in scarcity, narrative, digital virality, and emotional engagement—can shape consumer behaviour. It also reflects how younger audiences, particularly Gen Z, are responsive to marketing approaches that integrate entertainment, identity, and community into the purchasing process.