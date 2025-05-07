How 7UP is using music to make your food taste spicier

New Delhi: Scientific studies have long suggested that our senses are deeply interconnected—what we hear can influence what we taste. Now, brands are tapping into this insight to create experiences that go beyond the product.

Shailja Joshi

“Spicy food isn’t just a taste—it’s a cultural emotion,” said Shailja Joshi, Category Lead, Cola and Flavours, PepsiCo India.

She added, “At 7UP, our approach has always been rooted in a strong understanding of consumer behaviour. With the 7UP SpiceIt Playlist, we identified a clear opportunity to bring together food, music, and convenience—three key passion points for Gen Z—into a unified experience.”

With this strategy in mind, 7UP’s latest campaign explores a surprising new frontier: how music can make food taste spicier.

The campaign is conceptualised and executed by Leo. To amplify the initiative, 7UP® has unveiled a new digital campaign film featuring the music sensation Anirudh Ravichander.

Launched earlier this summer, the 7UP SpiceIt Playlist campaign is built around a striking scientific insight from Professor Charles Spence of Oxford University. His research reveals that certain high-tempo, high-pitched music can amplify the perception of spice. Joshi and her team saw an opportunity to turn this sensory insight into a fully integrated brand experience.

In partnership with Spotify, Pizza Hut and Swiggy Instamart, 7UP crafted a multi-brand initiative that brings together sound, spice and instant gratification—all tailored for Gen Z consumers. The result is a curated playlist designed to heighten the spice in food, paired with limited-edition 7UP cans and fiery food offerings, all available through quick commerce.

The ‘7UP® SpiceIt Playlist’ is a specially designed collection of tracks that enhances the sensory thrill of eating spicy food. Whether indulging in a plate of Andhra-style chicken, Chettinad curry, or fiery street food, the playlist promises to intensify the experience, making 7UP® the perfect refreshment to cool down and balance the heat.

“Gen Z is not just looking for products, they are looking for moments,” Joshi said. “By combining music, spicy food and easy access, we’ve created an experience that lives at the intersection of culture and science.”

Spotify, central to the soundscape, built a playlist featuring regional high-energy tracks—from Punjabi beats to Tamil and Bollywood favourites—curated specifically to enhance the sensory experience. “This campaign sets a new precedent for how music can be used to drive emotional and physical reactions,” said Sanketh Garimella, Director of Sales, Spotify India.

To amplify the 7UP® SpiceIt playlist, the brand roped in music artists, including Amit Trivedi, Aastha Gill, Sachin-Jigar, and Dhvani Bhanushali. Each of these artists brought their unique flavour to the campaign, creating fun and energetic reels capturing the essence of the campaign.

Garimella added, “As more brands understand the role of audio and music in their campaigns, we will find interesting usage of audio formats like ASMR, artist and music collaborations and many such connections of their brands to music and audio.”

Aanandita Datta

Pizza Hut brought the heat with its new Southern Fiery pizza range, positioned as the ideal food pairing for the playlist. “Taste alone no longer defines the dining experience,” said Aanandita Datta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India. “It’s about engaging multiple senses and creating a mood—and this collaboration tapped into that perfectly.”

Arjun Choudhary

Swiggy Instamart joined the campaign with an exclusive launch of limited-edition 7UP cans and full-platform visibility. Arjun Choudhary, Vice-President, Revenue and Growth, Swiggy Instamart, said, “Consumers increasingly expect experiences that match their moods. With this campaign, we are moving beyond delivery to become a lifestyle enabler.”

These packs feature QR codes that can be scanned to access the ‘7UP® SpiceIt Playlist’ on Spotify. Instamart launched a 360° campaign to bring the experience to life, both on and off the platform. The platform featured brand and product integrations across the loader screen, homepage, search and browse pages, and checkout. Beyond the app, it brought the vibe to life on social media through reels, targeted messages and other content collaborations.

“The orchestration was guided by one core insight: when brands align authentically around a culturally rooted experience, it drives deeper engagement and relevance,” added Joshi.

Joshi admitted that orchestrating such a multi-brand effort came with challenges, particularly ensuring that each partner’s role felt seamless to consumers. “The key was a shared cultural insight and a unified vision. This campaign wasn’t just about co-branding—it was about co-creating value,” she said.

The early results suggest it’s working. According to Joshi, the campaign has delivered click-through rates three times higher than industry benchmarks, and consumers are spending notable time engaging with the playlist. More importantly, 7UP is seeing growing traction as the preferred beverage during spicy food moments.

As brands increasingly compete for emotional relevance, 7UP’s move marks a shift toward sensory-led storytelling, where flavour, sound and mood come together in real time. With SpiceIt Playlist, the brand is not just selling a drink; it is shaping how people feel when they eat.

“This initiative marks an important step for us in pushing the boundaries of sensory-driven marketing. It reinforces 7UP’s distinct space in the category while delivering innovation that is grounded in real consumer behaviour, rather than fleeting trends,” concluded Joshi.