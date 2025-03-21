Hexaware names Rahul Dravid its Cultural Ambassador

New Delhi: Hexaware Technologies, an IT services and solutions provider, has announced cricketer and former captain Rahul Dravid as its cultural ambassador.

As a cultural ambassador, Dravid will connect with Hexaware employees worldwide through a series of events highlighting his leadership approach and working together under pressure. These sessions aim to inspire teams to embrace challenges, strengthen bonds, and celebrate their efforts.

“We are excited to welcome Dravid to the Hexaware family,” said R Srikrishna, CEO, Hexaware. “Dravid’s talent, humility, discipline, and ability to thrive under pressure reflect the qualities we believe in as an organisation. This partnership is a celebration of teamwork, resilience, and shared growth.”

Vinod Chandran, COO, Hexaware, added, “Dravid is an inspiration not just for his illustrious achievements on the field but also for his ability to lead with trust and determination. His involvement will energise our teams and remind us of the power of collaboration and tenacity.”

“I am delighted to partner with Hexaware, a company that values its people and their growth,” said Dravid. “I look forward to engaging with Hexaware’s talented teams and sharing experiences that inspire individuals to aim higher and achieve together.”