Hettich launches AI-powered "Roast The Room" campaign

New Delhi: Hettich announced its latest digital activation, the AI-powered "Roast The Room" campaign.

Merging humour with interior design, this campaign taps into the popular trend of "roasting" and adds a twist by inviting fans to poke fun at AI-generated images of cluttered rooms—without any Hettich products in sight.

The campaign, happening on Instagram, presents four messy spaces—living, kitchen, bedroom, and vanity room—prompting fans to roast the chaos. The contest ends on November 4 and has been running since October 25.

The brand has onboarded influencers to expand the reach of the campaign.

In a playful response to fan roast, Hettich will use/have used generative AI to transform the rooms, incorporating its products to uplift each space. The revamped rooms will be/have been revealed through timeline videos showcasing how the magic of Hettich makes a huge difference. Again, the influencers will amplify/have amplified the impact by creating commentary videos about the transformations, seamlessly highlighting Hettich’s offerings.

The campaign is also aimed at creating awareness about Hettich's free design service.