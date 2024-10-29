Here's why marketers are blamed for attention deficit in Gen-Z

New Delhi: As a marketer, how many times have you heard the phrase, “Gen-Z has the attention span of a goldfish?”

Marketers constantly complain about Gen-Z having an attention problem, but Gen-Z can sit through a 5-hour long web series and finish it in a night. So, is it an attention problem or a content problem?

Karthik Nagarajan

Showcasing a rare example of Gen-X backing up Gen-Z, Karthik Nagarajan, CEO, of Hogarth India, said, “Attention span is not the issue; engagement is.”

Expanding his thoughts on the same, Nagarajan said, “I think Gen-Z needlessly gets beaten up on attention span. For instance, Emily in Paris, a Netflix series, has an episode that is roughly about 22 minutes long. Most of my team is in their early 20s. They can binge-watch an entire season in one sitting, which is about 210 minutes. This generation doesn’t have an attention span problem but an engagement problem.”

An attention problem or an engagement problem, let’s call a spade, and look at what are the possible solutions to the problem.

While reports (Harvard Health Study) suggest that attention spans have taken a hit, especially after the pandemic, the impact has been across generations and is not just limited to Gen-Z. Therefore, citing Gen-Z’s short attention span for the failure of their marketing outreach is not gonna solve the problem.

Piali Dasgupta Surendran

Providing an insight on the subject, Piali Dasgupta Surendran, senior brand advisor, said, “That's right. It's almost always a mix of both attention and content problems. Yes, the general attention span of people has indeed declined rapidly in the last decade, and Gen Z is no exception. Having said that, good content always wins and there are several examples of that.

The idea is to tap into subcultures that Gen Z has a high affinity for and create content that's relevant to this generation. It's about exceptional storytelling, not always about how quickly you can tell a story. You have to earn their attention and not assume that they will give you their attention, particularly in a highly congested content environment.”

Abhik Santara

Adding to Surendran’s statements, Abhik Santara, Director and CEO, of Atom Network, said, “It is not fair to compare content they are seeking to get entertained vs brand content that is trying to sell. People changing channels during ads has been the case ever since advertising. So there is nothing unique here.”

For brand content to be consumed, it has to be a combination of the following: Entertain, educate, and elevate.

Anand Murty

Sharing a personal example to comment on marketers cribbing about Gen-Z’s attention problem, Anand Murty, Founder and CSO of Fundamental, said, “My niece is technically ‘Gen Alpha’ and the precocious 10-year-old had this to say: ‘Maama, why do you guys waste so much time? I know you’re going to sell me stuff. At least make me dance. Or cringe. Gimme something!’

You’ll see Thai ads along similar lines—cocking a snook at brands that spend precious seconds on trying-too-hard setups. People know what’s happening. They see you, they hear you coming from a mile away and they’re ready to skip and block. It’s not that Gen Z is ‘attention poor’ as a collective; they just demand that a brand be interesting at the very least.

To add, David Ogilvy asked us to jettison the notion of the consumer being a moron years ago. People, Gen Z included, aren’t asking or whispering anymore. High time we changed tune.”

Vishwanath Shetty

Backing the claim that Gen-Z, from his experience at FilterCopy, Vishwanath Shetty, D2C Business Head, Pocket Aces, said, “When content resonates, Gen-Z not only watches but actively engages and shares. Through our experience at FilterCopy, we've consistently seen that the supposed attention problem is a content relevance issue.

According to Nielsen India, 89% of Indian Gen-Z regularly engage with valuable content, regardless of length. At Pocket Aces, we've found success by focusing on story quality rather than arbitrary time constraints.”

Harshit Sharma

Diving into the nitty-gritty of capturing Gen-Z’s attention, Harshit Sharma, Founding Member and Senior Brand Strategist, Youngun, said, “Gen Z does have a shorter attention span when it comes to marketing content, but it's more about how brands engage them in the first 5-6 seconds.

If you don’t grab their attention immediately—whether through a relevant celebrity, a strong narrative, or something culturally sharp—you’ve lost them. For web series or longer content, their attention is driven by recommendations from friends or influencers, so it's not a lack of focus; it's about meaningful engagement from the start.”

Shradha Agarwal

Suggesting brands to carve out personalised digital experiences, Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder, and Global CEO, Grapes, said, “Gen-Z is always on the lookout for seamless digital experiences and seeks personalised content. These trends have played a pivotal role in carving out their expectations from the brand and, likewise, determining their behaviour and interaction with the brand. Dwelling in their consumption pattern, they are more likely to vouch for engaging content well supported by experiential experiences.

To effectively reach Gen Z, advertisers should tailor their campaigns for platforms like Instagram and Snapchat. Given their short attention span, using short-form videos with interactive content such as polls and quizzes is crucial. Influencer marketing is also highly effective for this demographic, making it essential to incorporate influencer campaigns to engage this audience.”

Rajnish Rawat

Resounding the bugle of personalisation, Rajnish Rawat, Co-Founder of Social Pill, said, “Spotify’s “Wrapped” campaign is a great example of personalisation done right, where the app compiles users’ listening data into a unique, shareable story. They expect brands to know their preferences and cater to them accordingly. This kind of personal touch keeps Gen-Z engaged and loyal. Brands that fail to offer such tailored experiences miss an opportunity to connect deeply with this audience.”

Mitesh Kothari

Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of White Rivers Media, suggested brands tap into narratives that showcase Gen Z’s ideals. “Brands must craft narratives that reflect their ideals and expectations while tapping into the mobile-centric world where they thrive. Embracing advanced technologies like data analytics, AI, and RTR is key to personalising experiences and understanding their behaviour.

Localised content that resonates with cultural nuances enhances engagement in diverse markets. By prioritising genuine connections and committing to real social impact, brands can resonate with this influential generation and build enduring loyalty. In this evolving landscape, the brands that listen and engage meaningfully will lead the way.”

A lesson for brands: Gen-Z can see smell manipulation from miles away, so be careful.

Harikrishnan Pillai

In the words of Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and Co-founder, of TheSmallBigIdea, “Most Gen Z’s are the second/third generation exposed to advertising content. The scepticism and the awareness of the manipulative nature of formalised messaging are established. As a result, we are staring at a highly perceptive generation, which sees through the smoke and mirrors of modern-day messaging. Hence, to earn their trust, authenticity is paramount. Marketing campaigns must have a clear, purposeful message, not just in their voice but in their actions.

Brands have to get one thing straight—Gen Z is beyond messaging. They need to see action that backs the messaging. They will hunt the information down if they want to know whether the

claims are true. So, smoke and mirrors with Gen Z.”

Mihir Nair

Speaking of platforms that can help brands better connect with digital natives (Gen-Z), Mihir Nair, Group Account Manager at SoCheers, said, “Platform communication becomes more effective; for example, if I’m selling home cleaning products, contrary to beliefs, a visual-first platform like Instagram is my secondary platform to consider, the brand would be better suited to be present in conversations on and off digital platforms to help build consideration & conversions.

Reddit is a great platform for brands to monitor conversations and perceptions of categories of the GenZ audience, where the participants share their opinions unabashedly.”

So far, it has been established that Gen Z pays attention to brands that resonate with its ideals, so marketers may get the idea that campaigns around social causes tend to become more popular among Gen Z, but that’s not entirely the case.

Giving an insight into the same, Nair said, “There are a lot of topics that matter to the GenZ base that are either misunderstood or disregarded by the custodians of culture—any institution or brand that can have a meaningful dialogue on the same to help solve a problem will always have the attention of this audience base.”

Finally wrapping it up in the words of Anirban Mozumdar, an independent brand consultant, “Let me begin with the blindingly obvious: Marketers need to realise that this is a generation that knows you are advertising and promoting a product or service and expecting action from them. So, message-bludgeoning with “what brand has to say” and “content amplification of product promises” is unlikely to engage Gen-Z.

And it is not about long-form or short-form and attention spans either. Gen-Z is about two fundamental, powerful drivers: identity and experiences. Brands must become platforms that allow Gen-Z to participate and converse.”