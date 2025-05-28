Hell Energy Drink appoints cricketer Shreyas Iyer as face of brand in India

New Delhi: Hell Energy Drink has announced cricketer Shreyas Iyer as the face of the brand in India. With this, he has joined Michele Morrone, who represents the brand internationally.

As a face of the brand, Iyer will be active across communication touchpoints, with a focus on engaging India’s evolving energy drink consumers. He will represent Hell Energy Drink and its range of products, as well as its ongoing biggest consumer campaign in India - #WinWithHell.

Shreyas Iyer is exclusively represented by Rise Worldwide.

In a statement, the company said that Shreyas perfectly embodies the values that HELL ENERGY DRINK stands for - performance, confidence, and an unstoppable spirit.

Unnikannan Gangadharan, Director, Hell Energy, said, “We are elated to welcome Shreyas Iyer to the HELL ENERGY DRINK family. As an exceptional performer and youth icon, Shreyas resonates strongly with our brand ethos. His determination, style and winning mindset make him an ideal face for HELL ENERGY DRINK in India, especially as we connect with consumers who are bold, ambitious, and energetic.”

Iyer said, “I am thrilled to join HELL ENERGY DRINK as the face of the brand in India. As an athlete, I understand the importance of being energised and pushing my own limits and boundaries. HELL ENERGY DRINK reflects the same bold approach and driven spirit. Together, let us power India’s next wave of go-getters!”