Havmor Ice Cream and Gujarat Titans team up for IPL 2025

New Delhi: Havmor Ice Cream, a part of Lottee Wellfood Co., has announced the renewal of its partnership with the Gujarat Titans for the IPL 2025 season.

The partnership between Havmor and the Gujarat Titans was formed two years ago. As part of this renewed partnership, the companies will be launching various initiatives like new ice cream flavours and on-field creativity.

Havmor will also roll out cricket-themed campaigns throughout the 2025 season.

Komal Anand, Managing Director, Havmor Ice Cream, said, “The collaboration with Gujarat Titans has grown into something truly special over the years, and we are eager to build on the trust and success we’ve already achieved together. The values that unite us—excellence, passion, and the pursuit of greatness—are at the heart of everything we do. Our goal is to extend that spirit of camaraderie to our consumers and create unforgettable experiences that reflect our shared love for cricket, the pride of Gujarat, and the joy of community.”

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO, Gujarat Titans, said, “Our on-field endeavours revolve around giving the fans a good match experience. Havmor, being a home brand, has already won the hearts of millions across the country with its innovative offerings. We are optimistic that this renewed partnership will boost the excitement for our fans and ensure they have a truly enjoyable time.”