Havells India adex rise 36% (QoQ) to Rs 177.66 crore in Q3

New Delhi: Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India reported a rise of 36% in advertisement sales promotion expenses to Rs 177.66 crore in Q3 versus Rs 130.10 crore in the previous quarter of FY2025.

On a year-on-year basis, the brand’s ad expenditure increased marginally by Rs 1 crore, compared to Rs 176.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In the first three-quarters of FY2025, Havells’ advertising expenditure rose by 21%, reaching Rs 480.13 crore compared to Rs 395.27 crore in the same period of FY2024.

The company’s total ad spend for the previous fiscal year stood at Rs 527.36 crore.

Havells India reported a 3.45% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 277.96 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 287.91 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Havells India.

However, its revenue from operations rose 10.76% to Rs 4,888.98 crore in the December quarter. It was Rs 4,413.86 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Havells India's total expenses increased 12.18% to Rs 4,575.97 crore in the December quarter.

The total income of Havells India, which includes other income, also grew 10.81% to Rs 4,953.31 crore.

Its Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said, "Havells consumer, industrial and infrastructure segments delivered healthy performance, although commodity fluctuations impacted wires growth, resulting in moderate overall revenue growth."

Over the outlook, he said, "We remain positive on a better demand and margin scenario in forthcoming quarters."