Havells adex rise 28.35% (YoY) to Rs 172,37 crore in Q1 FY2025

New Delhi: Havells India increased adex by 28.35% (YoY) to Rs 172.37 crore in Q1 FY2025 in comparison to Rs 134.30 crore in Q1 FY2024 on a standalone basis.

Even on a QoQ basis, the company’s ad spends increased by 30% It spent Rs 132.09 crore in Q4 of FY2024.

In the first quarter, investments in brand building continued, with 3% of revenue spent on advertising and sales promotion, it added.

Altogether, Havells spent Rs 527.36 crore in FY2024.

The company reported a 42% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 407.51 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, as a scorching summer led to robust sales growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 287.07 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Havells India said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at Rs 5,806.21 crore, as compared to Rs 4,833.8 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.

The electrical consumer durables segment clocked revenue of Rs 1,055.42 crore in the first quarter of this financial year, up from Rs 877.52 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from Lloyd brand of consumer products stood at Rs 1,928.72 crore, as against Rs 1,310.92 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said.

The cables business segment clocked revenue of Rs 1,521.24 crore in the quarter under review, up from Rs 1,485.18 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

In an investor presentation, Havells India said a scorching summer drove robust sales growth, with industrial and infrastructure segments continuing to perform well, albeit there was some impact due to elections.

The company said the demand outlook is positive, with some upticks in consumer trends.