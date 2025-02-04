0

Gujarat Titans appoints Mayank Dayal as Head of Marketing

Previously, he served as Head of Marketing for Sports at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), where he spent nearly seven years

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Mayank Dayal has joined Gujarat Titans as Head of Marketing.

Previously, he served as Head of Marketing for Sports at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), where he spent nearly seven years. 

He joined SPNI in 2018 as AVP, Marketing.

Before that, Dayal was with Viacom18 (now JioStar) for over nine years, last serving as Senior Marketing Manager for Comedy Central. 

During his tenure at SPNI, he also worked on the marketing for the kids’ cluster and Vh1.

Earlier in his career, he was associated with Star India.

