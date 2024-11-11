Google India promotes Mansi Khanna to Director, Ads, Brand and Reputation Marketing role

New Delhi: Mansi Khanna has been promoted to the role of Director, Ads, Brand and Reputation Marketing, at Google India.

Before this, she was the Head of Ads Marketing, Large Customers and SMBs at Google India.

Khanna has been associated with Google since 2014. She began her career at Google as a Product Marketing Manager, SMB Global Marketing, US.

Prior to Google, she was the Engagement Manager at Strategic Decisions Group.

Previously, Khanna has also been the Project Manager, Consulting at Inductis.