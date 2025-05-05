Global Pay appoints Kuldeep Pawar as CMO and Head - D2C Growth

New Delhi: Global Pay by WSFx has announced that Kuldeep Pawar, who was previously the CMO of Spice Money, will be taking on a dual role within the group.

Pawar has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer and Head of D2C Business at WSFx Global Pay, a foreign exchange, forex cards, and cross-border payments company.

He will, however, continue to lead brand strategy at Spice Money as Strategic Advisor - Brand and PR.

At Global Pay, Pawar will lead D2C growth, aiming to tap into rising global mobility among Indian consumers.

As claimed by the brand, it aims to deliver seamless onboarding, competitive foreign exchange rates, travel rewards, and lifestyle-linked benefits.

In his capacity as Strategic Advisor - Brand and PR, Pawar will continue to lead all brand, external communication, and strategic alliances with regulatory bodies, policymakers, and ecosystem partners in the fintech space.

Pawar has 18+ years of experience across fintech, telecom, SaaS, and cybersecurity.

During his tenure as CMO at Spice Money, he worked to shape the brand’s rural-first narrative.

Along with his marketing role, he will also be responsible for driving brand-building and D2C business growth at Global Pay, while continuing to shape Spice Money’s narrative as a brand advisor.

Dilip Modi, Founder and CEO, Spice Money, said, “Pawar’s contribution to Spice Money’s rise as a top leader in the marketing space has been extraordinary. His shift into a dual role within the group is a natural evolution of his capabilities. As Pawar takes on the exciting mandate of driving Global Pay’s D2C journey, I am confident that his leadership will bring a transformative impact to the brand. At the same time, his continued strategic guidance will ensure Spice Money continues to thrive as a trusted, purpose-led brand for rural Bharat.”

Srikrishna Narasimhan, Whole-Time Director and CEO, Global Pay by WSFx, added, “With Global Pay making its foray into D2C, Pawar’s proven ability to scale digital-first businesses and his customer-centric approach make him the ideal choice. We look forward to his leadership in building a high-impact consumer brand in the cross-border payments space.”

Pawar said, “This opportunity to lead Global Pay’s consumer growth journey, while continuing to contribute to Spice Money’s brand evolution, is both exciting and deeply fulfilling. Having shaped and scaled Spice Money’s brand across India, I now carry forward valuable insights into financial inclusion, rural engagement, and purpose-led storytelling. While I may have two different roles, my vision to bring the best financial products to Indians across both urban and rural markets, and more people under the fold of financial inclusion, remains unified.”