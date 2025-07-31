Gillette India's adex up 19.6% YoY to Rs 136.37 crore in June quarter

New Delhi: Shaving products maker Gillette India on Thursday reported a 19.6% increase in advertising and promotions expenses to Rs 136.37 crore in the June quarter vs Rs 114.25 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On a QoQ basis, the company's adex increased by 25% as it allocated Rs 109.16 crore in the March quarter.

The FMCG company reported a 25.6% increase in profit to Rs 145.69 crore for the June quarter of FY26.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 115.97 crore in the corresponding April-June quarter of the preceding year, according to a BSE filing from Gillette India.

Its revenue from operations rose 9.5% to Rs 706.72 crore in the June quarter. The same stood at Rs 645.33 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The double-digit revenue growth was "driven by robust brand fundamentals across its strategic portfolio, positive consumer response to innovation and superior retail execution," Gillette India said in its earnings statement.

While Profit After Tax (PAT) grew 26% year-on-year, behind double-digit topline growth and productivity across spend buckets, it said.

During the period under review, Gillette India's total expenses climbed 4.7% to Rs 517.97 crore.

Its revenue from the grooming segment was 11% higher at Rs 576.93 crore in the June quarter.

Revenue from oral care inched up 3.3% to Rs 129.79 crore.

The total income of Gillette India was at Rs 713.40 crore in the June quarter, up 9.76%.