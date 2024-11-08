GCPL media mandate up for grabs

New Delhi: Godrej Consumer Products has initiated a media pitch.
The media account is pegged to be around Rs 700 crore. Madison Media is the incumbent agency on the account.
Harshdeep Chhabra, Head Global Media, GCPL, said, “It has always been a good practice for us to seek continual improvements that can drive cost efficiencies in our media strategy and spending. To this effect, we intend to run a transparent and objective media pitch process that will help us select an appropriate media agency partner.”
After Dabur and Tata Consumer Products, it's the third FMCG company which has called a pitch in recent times.
In Q2, FMCG giant Godrej Consumer Products increased its advertising expenditure by Rs 30.13 crore, totalling Rs 363.95 crore, compared to Rs 330.82 crore spent in Q1 FY2025.
However, on a yearly basis, the company’s adex reduced marginally as it spent Rs 365.94 crore in Q2 FY2024.
In the first six months of the current fiscal year, the company has spent Rs 694.77 crore on advertising.
The FMCG major reported a 13.52% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 491.31 crore in the September quarter, helped by volume growth in the domestic market and Indonesia.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 432.77 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL).