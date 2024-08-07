GCPL's ad spend increases 3.2% y-o-y to Rs 330.82 crore in Q1 FY25

New Delhi: Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) on Wednesday reported a 3.2% increase in advertising and publicity expenses to Rs 330.82 crore in Q1FY25 from Rs 320.39 crore in Q1FY24.

Additionally, the company reported a 41.36% jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 450.69 crore for the quarter-end June of FY25 benefiting from lower raw material costs.

The company, which had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 318.82 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, said its board has approved entry into a pet care business through one of its subsidiaries and will invest Rs 500 crore over 5 years.

Total revenue from operations in the quarter stood at Rs 3,331.58 crore as against Rs 3,448.91 crore in the same period last fiscal, GCPL said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses in the first quarter were lower at Rs 2,744.36 crore as compared to Rs 2,956.36 crore in the year-ago period. The cost of raw materials, including packing material consumed, was lower at Rs 1,289.68 crore as against Rs 1,641.25 crore.

The company said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2024-25.

The board also approved the entry of the company into a new business -- pet care, through one of its subsidiaries.

"GCPL will invest Rs 500 crore over five years in one of its subsidiary companies," it said, adding the company plans to commence production in the second half of FY 2026.

Pet foods is a Rs 5,000 crore category, with a potential of strong double-digit growth for the next few decades, GCPL said on the expected benefits of the new business.

In the first quarter, the company said its India business revenue was higher at Rs 2,162.93 crore as compared to Rs 2,005.48 crore in the same period last fiscal. Indonesia clocked revenue of Rs 465.13 crore, up from Rs 450.69 crore in the year-ago period.

Africa business, including Strength of Nature, revenue in the first quarter was at Rs 544.57 crore, down from Rs 848.57 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.