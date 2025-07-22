GCPL targets Rs 500 crore revenue for Godrej Fab in FY26

New Delhi: Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) is looking to more than double the revenue of its liquid detergent brand Godrej Fab to Rs 500 crore in the financial year 2025–26, according to Managing Director and CEO Sudhir Sitapati.

As per the report, the brand, which marked GCPL’s entry into the fast-growing liquid detergent segment just over a year ago, has already reached an annualised revenue run-rate (ARR) of Rs 250 crore. In the company’s latest annual report, Sitapati described this as a “big win” and outlined plans to build on the early momentum.

“Another key bet is scaling Godrej Fab, our liquid detergent, to Rs 500 crore. This will require sharper distribution, increased trials and more targeted communication,” he said.

Sitapati also indicated that the company will continue to focus on rural expansion, premiumisation in categories such as household insecticides, and scaling up its recently launched pet care business, according to the report.

The company plans to expand Project Vistaar to over 6 lakh rural outlets. “This will deepen rural reach and help us build penetration in our core categories. This is not just a distribution push it is an investment in long-term demand creation,” said Sitapati.

In FY25, GCPL delivered 5% volume growth in India, which fell short of expectations due to a sharper-than-anticipated consumption slowdown in the second half of the year. Describing the fiscal as “a year of learning, and some unlearning,” Sitapati said the company is now focused on products that drive scale, margins, and long-term readiness.

“One of our top priorities is reshaping the deodorants category. We believe the current MRP and channel architecture in India is structurally broken. Our approach will be to rewire the price-pack-channel configuration, introduce more relevant innovation and invest in building brand equity instead of discount-driven sales,” he said.

The company is also expanding its play in pet care through Godrej Ninja, which launched in Tamil Nadu. “After launching in Tamil Nadu, the next phase will be about refining the model, expanding into new states, and shaping the category through purposeful brand building,” Sitapati said.

GCPL aims to combine the animal nutrition expertise of group company Godrej Agrovet with its own marketing and innovation capabilities to establish a strong brand presence in the pet care space.

“This initiative aligns with our long-term vision to tap into high-growth, future-forward categories. GCPL remains the complete owner of the business and the brand,” he added.

Internationally, GCPL derives nearly 40 % of its revenue from overseas markets and is now looking to take Indian innovations global. “Aer, Goodknight Liquid Vapourisers and our shampoo hair colour formats are scaling well internationally. We're now designing products with global scale in mind from the start, this unlocks synergies and improves return on innovation,” Sitapati said.

Commenting on the performance of Park Avenue and Kamasutra, which GCPL acquired from Raymond Consumer Care two years ago, Sitapati said these remain “categories of the future deodorants, perfumes and sexual wellness.”

FY25 marked the first full year of integration for these brands. “We entered the year with the ambition to grow this business by 20–25 %. We closed the year closer to 10 %. This shortfall was shaped by structural realities, these categories are still dominated by wholesale trade, deep discounting and fragmented channels,” he said.

GCPL has rationalised the revenue base of this segment by 20%, from Rs 622 crore to Rs 500 crore, while significantly increasing ATL (above-the-line) marketing expenditure from Rs 35 crore to over Rs 100 crore.