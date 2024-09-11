GCPL elevates Ashwin Moorthy to global head, category direction and innovation

Delhi: Godrej Consumer Products has promoted Ashwin Moorthy to global head of category direction and innovation, alongside his current role as head of marketing.

He also joins the GCPL Global Management Committee. He joined GCPL in 2022 as the category head of soaps and airline business and became the CMO in 2022 where he was responsible for managing portfolio P&L and marketing investments across all local and global categories in India.

In his elevated capacity now, he oversees global category direction, innovation, and marketing for GCPL, while managing India's marketing and P&L performance.

Prior to this, he had a stint at Unilever where he led market strategies for Taj Mahal and Lipton Tea brands.