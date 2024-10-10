From ‘Desh ka namak’ to ‘Jaago re’, how Ratan Tata touched millions of lives

New Delhi: Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday, leaves behind a monumental legacy as one of India's greatest industrialists and visionary leaders.

He transformed a 150-year-old Indian conglomerate Tata Group into a global powerhouse while staying true to its core values of trust, ethics, and social responsibility.

Brands like Tata Salt, Tata Tea, and Tata Motors are not just products—they are symbols of Ratan Tata’s vision of improving the lives of people, creating value for consumers, and building a better world.

Here’s a look at Ratan Tata’s contributions to the corporate world, particularly his role in building Tata Group’s legacy and the numerous brands.

Key global acquisitions

One of Ratan Tata’s most defining moments was Tata Group's acquisition of major global brands. In 2000, Tata Tea (now Tata Consumer Products) acquired the UK-based Tetley Tea, which was then the largest tea company in the world. The $450 million deal was groundbreaking, marking the first time an Indian company had taken over a British brand.

Ratan Tata’s most audacious and high-profile acquisition came in 2008 when Tata Motors acquired Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) from Ford for $2.3 billion. The deal was seen as a risky move, as both iconic British brands were facing financial difficulties at the time. However, Ratan Tata's faith in the engineering prowess and legacy of JLR paid off.

The acquisition turned into a remarkable success story, with JLR emerging as one of Tata Motors' most profitable ventures, cementing the Tata brand’s position as a global player in the luxury automobile market.

Similarly, Tata Steel’s acquisition of the Anglo-Dutch steelmaker Corus in 2007 for $12 billion was the largest acquisition by an Indian company at the time. Although the global steel industry faced turbulence in the years that followed, the acquisition helped Tata Steel become one of the largest steelmakers in the world, showcasing Ratan Tata’s bold vision.

Transforming and expanding Tata’s brand portfolio

Ratan Tata’s tenure also saw the transformation and expansion of several iconic Tata brands, making them household names in India and beyond.

Tata Motors

Before the JLR acquisition, Tata Motors was already one of India's leading automotive companies.

Under Ratan Tata’s leadership, it achieved several milestones, most notably the launch of the Tata Indica in 1998, the first passenger car entirely designed and manufactured in India.

Another bold innovation was the launch of the Tata Nano in 2008, touted as the world’s most affordable car. Although the Nano did not achieve the commercial success initially envisioned, it remains a symbol of Ratan Tata’s commitment to innovation and his vision of providing affordable mobility to the masses.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the crown jewel of Tata Group's IT arm, became a global leader in the tech industry during Ratan Tata’s leadership. Established in 1968, TCS grew rapidly under his guidance to become India’s largest IT services company and a global force in software services and consultancy. Today, TCS contributes significantly to Tata Group’s revenues and is valued as one of the most valuable IT services companies in the world.

Tata Consumer Products

Formerly known as Tata Global Beverages, Tata Consumer Products was transformed into a major player in the food and beverage sector under Ratan Tata’s leadership. The Tetley acquisition and subsequent expansion into new categories like bottled water (Himalayan) and branded snacks further solidified its position as a leading FMCG brand in India.

Tata Salt: "Desh Ka Namak"

Tata Salt, launched in 1983, was a revolutionary product in India’s food industry. Under Ratan Tata’s leadership, the brand became synonymous with purity and trust, marketed as "Desh Ka Namak" (the nation’s salt).

Tata Tea

Tata Tea (now Tata Consumer Products) also flourished under Ratan Tata’s guidance. In 2000, Tata Tea acquired Tetley, the second-largest tea company in the world, marking Tata Group’s first major international acquisition. This deal transformed Tata Tea from a regional player into a global brand. Over the years, Tata Tea has expanded its product offerings and marketing campaigns, such as the iconic “Jaago Re” (Wake Up) campaign, which urged consumers to become more socially conscious. Today,

Tata Sky

Tata Sky was launched in 2006 as a joint venture between the Tata Group and the UK-based BSkyB (British Sky Broadcasting). In 2020, Tata Sky marked a significant milestone by launching its OTT (Over-the-Top) platform, Tata Sky Binge. This move aligned with the global trend of digital streaming and showcased Tata's foresight in adapting to changing consumer behaviours. On 26 January 2022, Tata Sky was rebranded into Tata Play as the company decided to drop the 'Sky' brand name after 18 years. However, come 2024, Tata Play is in talks to be sold.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel, the oldest company in the Tata portfolio, was significantly modernised and expanded under Ratan Tata. The acquisition of Corus turned Tata Steel into a global powerhouse, and despite the volatility of the global steel market, Tata Steel has remained a critical player in the industry, both in India and internationally.

Tata Power and Tata Chemicals

Tata Power and Tata Chemicals also benefited from Ratan Tata’s focus on sustainability and long-term growth. Under his leadership, Tata Power diversified into renewable energy, focusing on solar and wind power projects, while Tata Chemicals ventured into new areas such as nutritional solutions and agro-sciences.

Tanishq

Tanishq, established in 1994 under Ratan Tata's leadership, the brand is synonymous with quality, trust, and innovation. Tanishq focused on hallmarking and ethical sourcing, setting new benchmarks for consumer confidence. Ratan Tata championed storytelling in marketing, positioning Tanishq jewellery.

Titan watches

In 1984, Titan launched its operations as a joint venture between the Tata group and the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). Since then, the rich legacy that symbolises Titan, has been an outcome of a dedicated team, nurtured by a strong ecosystem.

Tata CLiQ

Tata CLiQ was launched on May 27, 2016, aiming to leverage the Tata brand name in the burgeoning online retail market.

Tata CLiQ, like other Tata Group initiatives, emphasises not just commercial success but also customer trust, innovation, and a commitment to quality, aligning with the broader Tata ethos of corporate social responsibility and ethical business practices.

Croma

Croma, is a retail chain in India specializing in consumer electronics, home appliances, and mobile accessories.

Croma was launched in 2006 as a joint venture between the Tata Group and the UK-based electronics retailer, Metro AG. Today, Croma is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Tata Group, operating under Tata Electronics.

Westside

Westside is a prominent retail chain in India, operated by Trent Limited, which is part of the Tata Group.

Hotels

Founded by Jamsetji Tata, Indian Hotels Company Limited is known for pioneering luxury hospitality in India, Tata expanded its luxury hospitality footprint globally, with iconic properties like the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

Ratan Tata’s aviation vision

It was one of the pioneers of commercial aviation in India, founding Tata Airlines in 1932, which later became Air India in 1946. However, Ratan Tata's direct involvement with Air India began in the early 2000s, during his tenure as the chairman of Tata Sons.

In 2020, the Government of India announced the privatisation of Air India. Tata Sons, under Ratan Tata's guidance, bid for Air India, marking a historic moment in Indian aviation. The acquisition was seen as a homecoming for Air India, returning to the Tata Group after nearly 70 years since it was nationalised in 1953.

In addition to Air India, Ratan Tata played a crucial role in the establishment of Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines that commenced operations in January 2015. Come 2024, The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger of Air India and Vistara, paving the way for the creation of one of the world's largest airline groups. In November, the brand Vistara will cease to exist.

Tata Neu: Embracing the digital revolution

In recent years, Tata Group entered the e-commerce and digital space with Tata Neu, a super app that offers everything from groceries to fashion, electronics, and financial services under one platform.

Sponsorships and partnerships: Strengthening the Tata brand

Ratan Tata also played a significant role in establishing partnerships and sponsorships that bolstered the Tata brand’s visibility and connection with the Indian public. One of the most notable partnerships was Tata Group’s association with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In 2022, Tata Group replaced Vivo as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rs 670 crore.

In addition to its IPL sponsorship, Tata Group has been involved in various other initiatives that align with its brand values of promoting wellness, sustainability, and national pride.

The Ethical Visionary

Beyond the commercial success, Ratan Tata will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to ethics and social responsibility. Under his leadership, Tata Group was synonymous with trust and integrity. He ensured that the Tata brand was built not just on financial gains but on ethical principles, philanthropy, and social good.

The Tata Trusts, which hold a 66% stake in Tata Sons, are the embodiment of the group’s commitment to giving back to society. Through various philanthropic initiatives, the Trusts focus on education, healthcare, rural development, and more. Ratan Tata’s personal involvement in social causes, from disaster relief to promoting innovation through the Tata Innovation Fellowship, highlighted his belief in business as a force for good.

The challenges

Ratan Tata’s leadership was not without challenges. The global economic downturn in 2008, the struggles of Tata Nano, and internal leadership conflicts within Tata Group presented significant hurdles. Yet, Ratan Tata handled each challenge with poise and resilience, always prioritizing the long-term vision of the group.

In 2012, Ratan Tata stepped down as Chairman of Tata Sons, passing the baton to Cyrus Mistry. However, his influence on the group remained strong, especially during the leadership transition when Mistry was controversially ousted in 2016.

As we mourn the passing of Ratan Tata, we also celebrate the remarkable legacy he leaves behind. His vision, humility, and commitment to doing good will continue to inspire generations of business leaders and entrepreneurs, not just in India but across the globe.