Former Google marketing leader Neha Barjatya joins Peak XV Partners as CMO

New Delhi: Neha Barjatya has taken on the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Peak XV Partners, the venture capital firm formerly known as Sequoia Capital India &andSoutheast Asia.

Barjatya, who announced the move on LinkedIn, wrote, “The next chapter begins, started this week as the Chief Marketing Officer at Peak XV. With the mission of supporting outlier ideas and founders that will shape the future of humanity, I couldn't have asked for a better place to be.”

She added that what stood out in her first few days at the firm was “the warmth and energy around here. Everyone is driven by passion and the conversations are highly insightful, moving beyond just the obvious to very perceptive observations.”

Barjatya previously spent nearly 14 years at Google, most recently serving as Marketing Director for Google India’s consumer apps and platforms. In that role, she led marketing across Search, Gemini, Maps, Pixel, Android and Play Store.

Between 2017 and 2020, she was seconded by Google to lead the Foundation for Rural Entrepreneurship Development (FREND), a Tata Trusts, Google initiative that followed on from the Internet Saathi programme. Internet Saathi trained millions of women in rural India in digital literacy, covering more than 290,000 villages.

Earlier, as Head of Business Marketing and Digitising India Initiatives at Google (2011–2017), she worked on projects such as the Great Online Shopping Festival, Android Skilling, and Google for India.

Before joining Google, Barjatya held marketing roles at Viacom18, Zee Turner, and began her career as a management trainee at Lintas.