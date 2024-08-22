FCB India’s Swati Bhattacharya joins GCPL Lightbox Creative Lab

New Delhi: Swati Bhattacharya, the former creative chairperson at FCB India, has been appointed as the global head of Lightbox Creative Lab, the in-house advertising agency of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL).

In addition to her new role, Bhattacharya will also be inducted into the GCPL Global Management Committee. The appointment was announced in a recent exchange filing by the FMCG company.

Upon her joining, Bhattacharya said, “I am passionate about storytelling and story doing and was aching for more freedom to create, to build, to learn and unlearn, to incubate to experiment. At the Godrej lighthouse creative lab, this mindset is intentionally and proactively cultivated. In Nisa and Sudhir, I have 2 of the greatest collaborators any creative could ask for. This is the most important 'yes' I have said in a long long time.”

She joined FCB India in 2016 as its CCO, replacing Satbir Singh. Her last role at the agency was as the Creative Chairperson.

In 2021, FCB Group India announced the restructuring of its creative agencies and a new three-agency structure - FCB Ulka, FCB Interface and FCB India led by Bhattacharya as the Creative Chairperson.

Before Dentsu, Bhattacharya was the National Creative Director at JWT.

Before JWT, she was associated with Dentsu India in the role of Principal Partner.

Bhattacharya started her career as a copy trainee at JWT.