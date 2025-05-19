Fanta dominates orange soda market in India with over 50% share: Coca-Cola

New Delhi: Fanta, the orange-flavoured carbonated soft drink, has emerged as the leading player in its category, holding more than 50% market share, stated Coca-Cola. The brand, which has been part of the Indian market for decades, has built its consumer base by appealing to young adults and tapping into evolving consumption trends across both urban and rural areas.

First launched globally in 1940, Fanta has steadily expanded its footprint in India. Currently, it is available in close to two million retail outlets, with pack sizes ranging from 200 ml to 2.25 L. Over the past five years, the brand has seen consistent double-digit growth.

Vinay Nair, Vice President, Franchise Operations, Developing Markets, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Fanta’s momentum reflects not only strong execution across channels but also our broader strategy to drive category growth through flavour-led innovation, portfolio agility, and deeper regional relevance.”

Fanta’s marketing efforts have focused on youth-oriented messaging and occasions. The brand has been positioned around light-hearted enjoyment and seasonal moments, such as Holi. One of its recent campaigns, ‘Fanta Mangta’, featured actor Kartik Aaryan and was designed to engage digital-first consumers through meme-based content and creator collaborations.

The campaign used a creator-led strategy to increase engagement and visibility among its core target audience. As per the company, high view-through and engagement rates, along with collaborations with influencers like Mac Macha, helped boost visibility and digital relevance.

While the brand’s growth is anchored in distribution and product innovation, its recent campaigns have aimed to maintain relevance in a digitally-driven consumer landscape. Coca-Cola continues to build on Fanta’s positioning as a go-to beverage for moments of fun and spontaneity, while leveraging its legacy as a globally recognized brand.