Experiential marketing takes centre stage at Maha Kumbh 2025

New Delhi: With more than 400 million devotees gathered at the same spot, the Maha Kumbh has turned into a giant ground for CSR activations and marketing.

In an attempt to “serve not sell” brands like DSP Mutual Fund, Astroyogi, Vi, and Niine are carrying out activations near the Triveni Ghat as Mahakumbh pilgrims congregate in record numbers to take the holy dip.

Here’s a listicle of brand campaigns that are stealing people’s hearts:

Niine: Niine Sanitary Pads launched a menstrual hygiene awareness campaign at the Maha Kumbh Mela, distributing sanitary pads to women attendees. Partnering with local organisations, the initiative aimed to break the stigma around menstruation and promote open conversations about menstrual health.

Women at the Kumbh expressed gratitude for the much-needed support. Niine's leadership emphasised menstrual hygiene as a right. The campaign addressed access challenges, especially in rural areas, positioning itself as a movement for change, not just CSR.

DSP Mutual Fund: Over 250,000 individuals have gone missing during the past few Kumbh, many of whom were children, have vanished during past events, facing exploitation or permanent family separation.

In response to this unfortunate but very real problem, DSP Mutual Fund partnered with Dentsu Creative Webchutney, in association with Falco Robotics, to launch Garuda Rakshak – an offline, drone-based search-and-rescue solution designed to overcome network congestion challenges and swiftly reunite lost children with their families.

Derived from the mythological Garuda, a divine bird embodying protection and vigilance, Garuda Rakshak serves as a guardian in the sky.

Astroyogi: The brand is bringing the spiritual grandeur of this sacred event to devotees worldwide through daily live streaming of the Maha Kumbh, supported by its on-the-ground team. The comprehensive Maha Kumbh 2025 program includes live streaming of major events and sacred Aarti ceremonies, such as Nav Grah Puja, Sangam Mahayagya, Rudra Abhishek Puja, Laxmi Prapti Puja, Pitra Dosh Puja, and more, from Prayagraj, enabling global participation through the Astroyogi app.

Astroyogi also offered spiritual products, including specially curated prasad boxes, Sangam Jal, and facilitating chadhawa offerings, enabling remote participation in these sacred traditions, all delivered directly to devotees’ doorsteps, ensuring a seamless and spiritual connection to the event.

Pepsico: At the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Anugrah Madison delivered impactful activations that engaged millions of pilgrims. Its collaboration with PepsiCo’s Sting included prominent charging stations topped with a larger-than-life bottle and 100 E-Rickshaw branding, ensuring maximum visibility.

Vi: At every Kumbh Mela, thousands of individuals are reported lost or separated from their families. In 2013, approximately 70,000 people were reported lost during the Allahabad (now Prayagraj) Kumbh. This year has presented similar challenges, with news reports indicating that over 250 people were reported lost within the first few hours of the first day alone.

In response, telecom operator Vi has launched the ‘Vi Number Rakshak’ initiative to ensure that no one feels lost, disconnected, or left behind. Vi has set up Vi Number Rakshak booth in the prominent area near Swami Ramanand Acharya Shibir Akhada.

This booth will provide pilgrims with complimentary bracelets made of sacred Rudraksh and Tulsi beads engraved with the personal emergency contact numbers of their family members or companions. This initiative will enable pilgrims to have a dependable medium of reconnecting without having to rely on mobile phones or internet connectivity.

Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI): With a vision to spread financial literacy and educate millions of visitors about the benefits of Mutual Funds, AMFI’s campaign integrates innovative on-ground activities to ensure deep engagement.

Two specially designed buses have been stationed at high footfall areas, offering a unique experience where Kumbh visitors can watch engaging videos on the basics of mutual funds, and participate in interactive quizzes while re-charging their mobile phone at charging stations. People answering questions correctly are gifted a 12-year Hindu calendar, the Nivesh Panchang, highlighting auspicious days to start SIPs, making it a cherished keepsake.

A visually striking installation in the shape of a ‘Kalash’, providing warm filtered water to visitors serves as another touchpoint for engagement. The ‘Kalash’ carries messaging around SIP and how small savings can help to achieve dreams.

Fortune Foods: Understanding the significance of nourishment in this sacred journey, Fortune Foods introduced 'Ahar Kumbh'—an initiative to bring the comforting flavours of 'Ghar Ka Khana' to millions of pilgrims.

Recognising that many devotees miss the taste of home-cooked food while at the Mela, Fortune Foods has introduced an innovative way for visitors to prepare and enjoy fresh rotis. A specially designed 'Chakla' (roti-making board) imprints each roti with the Fortune Chakki Fresh Atta logo, adding a personal touch to every meal.