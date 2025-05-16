Emami’s adex rises 6.4% to Rs 694.02 crore in FY2025

New Delhi: Emami’s advertising expenditure rose by 6.4% to Rs 694.02 crore in FY2025, up from Rs 652.20 crore in FY2024.

In Q4 FY2025, the homegrown FMCG firm reported an increase of Rs 8.69 crore in ad spends, reaching Rs 188.88 crore compared to Rs 180.19 crore in the same quarter last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company’s ad spends were up by 7.5%, rising from Rs 175.73 crore in Q3 FY2025.

Emami reported a 10.5% increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 162.17 crore for the March quarter of FY25, helped by healthy volume growth in its core business.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 146.75 crore for the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Emami.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 963.05 crore in the quarter as against Rs 891.24 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were at Rs 743.61 crore, up 9.3% year-on-year.

The total income of Emami, which includes other income, was up 9.12% to Rs 984.21 crore.

In FY25, Emami's PAT increased 10.85% to Rs 802.74 crore, from Rs 724.14 crore a year ago. Total income rose 6.9% to Rs 3,877.30 crore.