Emami’s ad spends down 5.62% YoY to Rs 145.72 crore in Q2 FY2025

New Delhi: Emami has reported a decline of 5.62% in advertising expenses to Rs 145.72 crore in Q2 of FY2024. The company spent Rs 154.41 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On a QoQ basis, the company’s ad spends reduced by 20.67%. It allocated Rs 183.69 crore in Q1.

However, this year, the brand spent Rs 23.13 more than it spent in the corresponding period last fiscal year.

The company reported a 19% increase in PAT, reaching Rs 213 crore. EBITDA rose by 7% to Rs 250 crore, while Revenue from Operations grew 3% to Rs 891 crore.

The company launched 11 new products this quarter. These include the DermiCool Sweat Reliever Super Active Talc and Ice Cool Shower Gel, as well as the De-Tan & Deep Cleansing Face Wash, Style Lock Shampoo, Fresh Impact Body Wash, Odour Control Shower Gel, and two EDT perfumes under the brand ‘HE’. In the healthcare segment, new additions to the Zanducare portal included Zandu Daily Health Super Greens, Zandu Dirghayuprash, and Zandu Hair Growth Serum. Additionally, the company relaunched its light moisturizing cream, BoroPlus Soft, with a new look.

Harsha V Agarwal, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Emami said, “We are pleased to close the first half of the year with strong performance, achieving 6% revenue growth, 10% EBITDA growth, and a 16% profit increase despite macroeconomic challenges. For H2 FY25, we expect stronger offtakes driven by improved rural demand and stable seasons ahead.

Our international business demonstrated resilience despite geopolitical challenges, delivering double-digit growth, excluding Bangladesh. Besides good performance of our existing brands, strategic investments and the recent launch of 11 new domestic products are set to boost consumer confidence and drive double-digit revenue growth in the second half.”