Emami spends Rs 183.69 crore on advertising in Q1 FY2026

New Delhi: FMCG major Emami reduced its advertising and sales promotion spend by 2% to Rs 179.75 crore in Q1 FY2026, compared to Rs 183.69 crore in the same quarter last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, ad spends were down 6% from Rs 188.88 crore in the March quarter.

Emami reported a 9% year-on-year increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 164 crore for the first quarter of FY26, even as topline growth remained flat at Rs 904 crore.

The company’s core domestic business, excluding the Talc/Prickly Heat Powder (PHP) segment, grew by 6% during the quarter. Emami’s talcum and PHP portfolio, which is seasonally dependent, declined 17% YoY due to unseasonal rains and early monsoons. However, the category maintained a 2-year CAGR of 13% and showed flat growth for the full summer season (January–June 2025), despite weather-related disruptions.

Categories such as Pain Management and BoroPlus Antiseptic Cream delivered strong growth. Innovation remained a key growth lever with new launches including Dermicool Prickly Heat Spray, Navratna Ayurvedic Hairfall Control Oil, Navratna Cool Talc – Fresh Floral, and BoroPlus Icy Citrus Blast Prickly Heat Powder. Under its digital-first strategy, Emami introduced several new products via Zanducare, including Zandu Shilajit Cool Rush Capsules and Resin, Zandu Kansa Wand Ayurvedic Massager, and Zandu Chia & Flax Seeds.

Harsha V Agarwal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emami, said, “Our performance this quarter reflects the underlying strength and resilience of our brands, even in the face of an unusually subdued summer. Our Talc/PHP category maintained a 2-year CAGR of 13%. Our flagship brands are being future-proofed; Kesh King is undergoing a strategic transformation to enhance long-term relevance, while Smart & Handsome is expanding into adjacent male grooming categories. The Man Company’s return to growth in June 2025 is especially encouraging, and we are confident of sustaining this trajectory through sharper positioning and a comprehensive brand revamp.”

Agarwal added, “Looking ahead, we are optimistic about growth in the coming months, driven by strong monsoon conditions, easing inflation, and potential interest rate reductions. These factors are expected to support a recovery in consumption and strengthen overall economic momentum."

Mohan Goenka, Vice Chairman and Whole-Time Director, Emami, said, "We are pleased with the strong momentum in our organised channels—Quick commerce, in particular, scaled nearly 3x year-on-year, affirming the success of our omnichannel approach. Despite a flattish topline, we delivered a 9% growth in Profit After Tax, underscoring our sharp focus on profitability and operational efficiency. We remain confident in our margin trajectory, supported by favourable input costs and operational efficiencies. With an innovation-led portfolio, and a strong digital-first brand strategy, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth.”

He added, “As macro conditions begin to improve with a strong monsoon and easing inflation, we are confident that consumer demand will gradually strengthen. Our strategic levers are in place, and we remain committed to driving sustained, profitable growth in the quarters ahead.”