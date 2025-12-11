New Delhi: A recent lab test by an independent, consumer-awareness YouTube channel called the Trustified has sparked a major controversy around premium egg brand Eggoz, raising questions about food safety and the accuracy of “antibiotic-free” claims.

How the controversy started

The issue began after Trustified conducted a blind test on eggs from multiple brands. The samples were bought from the open market and sent to a certified laboratory for analysis. The test reportedly found AOZ, a metabolite of the banned nitrofuran group of antibiotics, in Eggoz eggs.

The video quickly went viral, triggering a wave of reactions. Nitrofurans are prohibited in many countries because long-term exposure has been linked to potential cancer risks in lab studies.

The test result

The detected AOZ level was 0.74 microgram per kg, a trace amount. Importantly, this falls within India’s legal permissible limit, meaning the result does not indicate an illegal violation.

However, the presence of any nitrofuran residue even in small quantities triggered concern because Eggoz markets its eggs as herbal-fed, hygienic eggs, “100% antibiotic-free” and “safer than regular eggs” sold at a premium.

What Eggoz says

In response, Eggoz issued a detailed clarification on Trustified’s YouTube page, calling the video “factually incorrect” and insisting that the detected 0.73 µg/kg AOZ residue falls within FSSAI’s permissible limit.

The company argued that such trace levels reflect natural environmental contamination, not antibiotic misuse, and noted that all its eggs are tested in NABL-accredited government-approved labs with reports uploaded to the FSSAI portal.

Why consumers are worried

The controversy has created confusion for buyers who trust premium-labelled eggs for safety and hygiene. The central concern is not the amount detected but the trust gap: if a product claims to be completely free from antibiotics and chemicals, consumers expect zero residues, not even trace levels.

No official investigation has been announced yet, and no broader testing data is available to confirm if this is an isolated case. While many criticised India’s weak food-safety enforcement, others questioned the credibility of premium branding. Some demanded intervention from the FSSAI, while many called for stronger transparency and accountability across the poultry sector.

Should you really be worried?

Here’s the straightforward picture for consumers! The detected residue falls below India’s permissible limit, so it does not qualify as illegal contamination under current regulations. However, the very presence of a compound banned in many other countries raises valid concerns about broader agricultural and feed practices.

The episode also highlights a recurring problem: consumers have little way to verify what’s actually in their food unless an independent third-party decides to test it.