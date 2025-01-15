Earning 'Punya' through purpose: Brands embrace purpose-driven marketing at Mahakumbh

New Delhi: Brands have made a beeline to the Sangam area as Mahakumbh pilgrims congregate in record numbers to take the holy dip. Not only are they earning ‘paisa,’ but they are also gaining ‘punya’ through purpose-driven marketing tactics that bring them closer to consumers.

Top brands, including Eveready, Air India, Chaipoint, Nandini, Chuk, PayTM, Dettol, Dabur, Pepsico, Coca-Cola, ITC, Bank of Baroda and Reliance have set up camp ashrams, lined up their products, and are distributing samples, and refreshments.

Brands, grappling with challenges like rising prices and sluggish urban sales, are seizing the Mahakumbh as a unique opportunity to connect directly with consumers—particularly the rural population. Through a range of special initiatives, they aim to engage meaningfully during the 45-day event, which is expected to draw around 40 crore attendees.

Reckitt, through its flagship hygiene brand Dettol, is set to support nearly 15,000 sanitation workers at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 by offering training programs and providing easy access to soaps.

As part of its 'Dettol Banega Swasth India' campaign, the brand will deploy health and hygiene volunteers across all 25 sectors of the event, offering on-ground support and guidance to pilgrims.

"The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 presents a unique opportunity to promote hygiene practices at one of India’s most culturally significant events. We are thrilled to extend our long-standing partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and GIWA," said Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, Reckitt South Asia.

Homegrown FMCG giant Dabur has lined up a series of consumer activations to deepen its connection with consumers during the Kumbh Mela.

"We believe direct engagement at traditional melas strengthens our bond with consumers. These events allow them to touch, feel, and experience our products, reinforcing their trust in the Dabur brand," said Mohit Malhotra, CEO of Dabur India.

Malhotra emphasised that success in rural markets hinges on effective brand positioning and promotion. "Since the Kumbh Mela is steeped in cultural and spiritual traditions, aligning our messaging with these values creates a stronger connection with the audience," he said.

Standing out amid the clutter, he added, requires creativity and innovation. "While the space may seem crowded, it provides a unique opportunity for consumers to interact with our brands, driving future sales."

Key power brands like Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Red Paste, Dabur Amla Hair Oil, Vatika, Hajmola, and Honitus will lead Dabur’s activations at the event.

Eveready Industries India is supporting the Maha Kumbh Police by providing 5,000 Eveready Siren Torches, equipped with powerful safety alarms, to maintain order among the millions of devotees. These torches will be issued to police personnel stationed throughout the event, with safety guidelines also being communicated across 56 police stations within the Mela premises.

Eveready is contributing to this effort with its Siren Torch DL102 and Ultima Batteries, which will also be prominently displayed across the Kumbh VIP Dome City and other key locations in the holy city.

Anirban Banerjee, SVP and SBU Head (Batteries & Flashlights) at Eveready Industries India, said, “The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the world’s largest congregations and this year the 44-day long spectacle is expected to draw unprecedented visitors. Over the years, police have consistently done a commendable job by efficiently managing large crowds thereby safeguarding millions of pilgrims during their spiritual journey. This year, we are proud to join forces with the Maha Kumbh Police equipping them with the powerful Siren Torch to assist them in effective crowd management and maintaining a safe environment.”

Paytm has deployed its Soundbox and Card Machines across the event, allowing easy payments for parking, food, transport, and more via Paytm UPI, UPI Lite, and card payments. Pilgrims can also link their Rupay Credit Card on the Paytm app for on-the-go payments.

To further enhance the experience, Paytm has introduced the 'Bhavya Mahakumbh QR,' enabling smooth digital payments for merchants. Additionally, the company has launched 'Suraksha aur Suvidha ka Mahasangam,' a campaign offering Rs 1 crore worth of Paytm Gold and daily cashback, with lucky draw winners announced on the Paytm app.

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, is enhancing the Mahakumbh experience by ensuring the availability of its consumer products and services for pilgrims.

"We are providing essential refreshments to keep pilgrims hydrated and energised during their spiritual journey. Additionally, clear signage and directional boards are being installed to help them navigate the vast event with ease," said RCPL COO Ketan Mody.

RCPL will also set up 'aaram sthal' (resting areas), offering comfortable zones for pilgrims to relax during their long and often strenuous journeys, he added.

PepsiCo is making a vibrant impact at the Maha Kumbh Mela with its brands Mountain Dew and Sting.

A 30-foot illuminated Mountain Dew bottle has been installed to enhance navigation and visibility in the area. Under its energy drink brand Sting, PepsiCo has introduced over 500 charging points to keep devices powered, ensuring connectivity for pilgrims throughout the event.

"Sting is energising the Mahakumbh with charging towers for on-the-go device recharging and supporting clean, convenient travel through its association with electric vehicles," said a PepsiCo spokesperson.

Beverage giant Coca-Cola is blending its portfolio of drinks with local foods and flavours at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

"We are committed to creating social impact through initiatives that highlight the potential of repurposed packaging and promote recycling to inspire collective action," said Greishma Singh, Vice President of Marketing, Coca-Cola India, and South West Asia.

ITC views the event as a spiritual, economic, and cultural confluence, presenting a unique opportunity for brands to engage with consumers. Its FMCG brands, Bingo! and Mangaldeep, have launched experiential initiatives at the mega event.

"Through its activity booth, Bingo! will bring Uttar Pradesh’s local culture to life by creating reels on popular regional songs using traditional props and offering fusion dishes. Meanwhile, Mangaldeep is connecting with consumers through spiritual and cultural touchpoints," an ITC spokesperson said.

Karnataka Milk Federation, which markets its dairy products under the Nandini brand, on Monday said that it has partnered with the tea café chain, Chai Point for the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

As part of this collaboration, Chai Point has established 10 stores within the Maha Kumbh Mela premises, and these stores are poised to serve over 1 crore cups of tea during the event, aiming to set a Guinness World Record for the highest number of tea cups sold at a single event, KMF said, in a release.

Air India will operate daily flights between Delhi and Prayagraj from January 25 to February 28, 2025, to accommodate the high travel demand during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

These flights will provide the only full-service option between the cities, offering both premium cabins and Economy Class. With convenient daytime departures, passengers can also enjoy seamless connections via Delhi to destinations across India, North America, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

CHUK, the flagship brand of Pakka, a manufacturer of compostable food packaging, has allied with MahaKumbh Mela Trust to serve as the official tableware supplier for the event. The partnership aims to provide sustainable and eco-friendly tableware products at the MahaKumbh.

CHUK’s compostable tableware, made of bagasse, will be exclusively distributed to restaurants participating in government programs during one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

Park+, the auto-tech app, has launched Prayagraja’s first smart parking management system. Pilgrims visiting Prayagraj can use the Park+ app to easily discover, book and prepay for a car parking spot at a government-approved parking area. Car owners will also be able to use their FASTag on their car to pay for a parking spot, without any human intervention.

Sri Mandir, the devotional app, has introduced a Triveni Sangam Jal delivery service to bring the sanctity of the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers to devotees' homes ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025. For those unable to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela due to unavoidable circumstances, the service ensures they can still connect with its spiritual essence.

Bank of Baroda is the convenor of State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Uttar Pradesh. The brand is working towards promoting Digital Payments extensively at Kumbh Mela for the convenience of devotees, tourists, merchants and the public at large. With the ease, convenience and popularity of UPI, Payments PSP app – bob इ Pay that is loaded with the complete suite of payment features.

For the convenience of people, BoB is establishing two full-fledged branches with forex transaction facilities and is also setting up both onsite ATMs and Mobile ATMs. The branches will also have coin vending machines. Bank of Baroda’s GenAI-powered Virtual Relationship Manager, Aditi will be a distinct feature that will answer customer queries on banking, thereby enhancing the overall customer service experience.

Bank of Baroda is also deploying BC Sakhis and Business Correspondents on the ground to assist visitors, merchants, and the public alike. The Bank has also provided hundreds of merchant carts through Mela authorities and reflector jackets for volunteers and merchants.

According to a report from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the Mahakumbh is projected to generate trade worth about Rs 2 lakh crore in the region.