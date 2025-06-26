DS Group’s Pulse Candy crosses Rs 750 crore in FY25 sales

New Delhi: DS Group’s Pulse candy has crossed Rs 750 crore in consumer sales for FY 2024-25, translating into the sale of 750 crore units.

Over the past three years, Pulse has recorded a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15%, compared to the category’s average of 9%. The brand currently holds a 19% market share in India’s hard-boiled candy segment. The current distribution system reaches over 3.5 million outlets across India.

The company also launched 'Pulse Golmol, Imli Flavour’, a soft chew made with tamarind, positioned to appeal to consumers with a preference for familiar, traditional flavours.

“Our consistent focus on brand building, enhanced consumer engagement, and achieving deeper market penetration will help us maintain our leadership position. We're aggressively pursuing both domestic and international markets for expansion. On the domestic front, we're leveraging our robust distribution network that has a reach of over 35 lakh outlets across India,” said Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group.

Kumar added that Pulse’s raw mango flavour profile resonated strongly with Indian consumers. “At a time when 86% of the hard-boiled candy market was at the 50-paise price point, Pulse boldly launched at Rs 1. This wasn't just a higher price; it was a perceived higher value that resonated deeply with our palates and our pockets.”

He also noted that the brand broadened the consumer base for impulse confectionery by targeting adults.

“Pulse revolutionised the confectionery market by challenging the notion that candies were solely for children. It strategically tapped into an overlooked demographic, the adults, thereby significantly broadening the consumer base for impulse confectionery. Why should kids have all the fun? That was the premise,” he said.