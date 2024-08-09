Dream11, Maggi, and Tata AIA Life on how YouTube boosts both brand visibility and sales

New Delhi: YouTube Brandcast 2024 happened in Delhi on August 7 celebrating how creators, brands and fandom joined together to proliferate the idea that “there’s only one YouTube."

As brands like IKEA, TATA AIA Insurance, Nestle, and Dream11 took the spotlight to share their success stories on YouTube, one common thread emerged—YouTube’s brand solutions were key in driving their digital marketing efforts forward.

Girish Kalra, CMO of Tata AIA Insurance, shared how performance-driven branding on YouTube helped him secure CFO approval for an "always-on" campaign—the first of its kind in the company’s investment portfolio.

He highlighted a common marketer’s dilemma: convincing CFOs to greenlight the marketing budget.

To tackle this challenge, Kalra armed himself and his team with data to show the connection between top-funnel investments and overall sales and profitability.

Kalra said, "We examined industry best practices, especially those used by FMCG brands, and conducted a marketing mix study to analyse the returns across all our marketing channels. This gave us clear insights into which investments were paying off and to what extent. Using this approach, we discovered that YouTube boosted our efficiency by 30% year over year."

He added, “We paired this with Google's Mindful Planner, a forecasting tool that calculates the exact weekly spend needed on YouTube to significantly boost our brand search value.”

Kalra employed a three-pronged approach with YouTube brand solutions, leveraging the budget for the always-on campaign through CTV advertising, AI-driven solutions, and influencer marketing.

Chandan Mukherjee, Global Head of Consumer & Marketplace Insights at Nestle, shared a compelling case study of how Maggi, a beloved Indian brand, leveraged YouTube to reimagine its marketing strategy. Recognising the shift in consumer behaviour towards digital platforms, Nestle strategically invested 45% of its digital marketing budget on YouTube for a campaign.

By adopting a "cross-screen, integrated media planning approach," Nestle effectively reached 65% of India's internet users. The campaign's success was multifaceted, including:

AI-powered targeting: This enabled precise audience segmentation and optimisation of ad delivery.

Geo-unlocked solutions: This expanded reach to previously underserved markets.

Diverse creative formats: This catered to different audience preferences and consumption habits.

YouTube Shorts: This unlocked the potential of short-form video content, particularly among younger audiences.

The results were impressive: a 14% increase in overall reach, a 4% volume growth for Maggi, and a 100% penetration increase in urban markets. This success story underscores YouTube's ability to drive both brand awareness and business growth.

Vikrant Mudalier, CMO of Dream11, believes that fans are what makes fantasy cricket steer ahead as an industry. And therefore, Dream11's journey from a nascent concept to the world's largest fantasy sports platform is inextricably linked to YouTube. By leveraging the interactive platform's “extensive reach and interactive capabilities,” Dream11 has successfully expanded its user base and solidified its brand position.

As Mudalier said, “Dream11's success lies in its ability to create a category and foster a strong community.” By turning "passionate sports fans into active sports fans," Dream11 has established a deep connection with its audience.

YouTube has been instrumental in this journey. The platform's role in enabling the creation of "lakhs of videos" and "millions of hours of fantasy sports content" underscores its importance in building and nurturing a community. Dream11's decision to invest in longer-form content, such as 90-second and 120-second brand films, reflects the platform's flexibility in accommodating diverse storytelling formats.

Anna Ohlin, Country Marketing Manager at IKEA India, shared the brand's journey in a market with low home furnishing interest. IKEA identified a significant gap for "affordable, stylish, and functional home solutions" and embarked on a mission to cultivate a desire for home improvement.

The "My Happy Space" campaign, a collaboration with YouTube creators, proved to be a turning point. By showcasing "real-life challenges" and positioning Ikea as a "one-stop solution," the campaign resonated with the Indian audience. Ohlin emphasised the importance of "vernacular" content and the ability to reach "multiple people in various ways."

The campaign's success was evident in its impressive reach: 12 million people reached, representing 80% of the target audience. Moreover, 40 million people viewed the entire series, far exceeding expectations. The campaign also contributed to a 25% increase in brand uploads and enhanced brand affinity.

These case studies collectively underscore YouTube's ability to deliver tangible business outcomes. The platform's unique combination of reach, engagement, and measurement capabilities empowers brands to connect with consumers deeply, build strong brand equity, and drive sales growth. With over 11,000 channels boasting more than a million subscribers and trillions of views for YouTube Shorts, the platform has solidified its position as a dominant force in the Indian digital ecosystem.

The platform's ability to adapt to changing trends, coupled with its commitment to innovation, positions it as an indispensable partner for brands seeking to thrive in the digital age, because “there’s only one YouTube”.