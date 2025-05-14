Dream Sports to invest $50 million in Cricbuzz & Willow TV

New Delhi: Times Internet and Dream Sports have announced that Dream Sports will invest $50 million in Cricbuzz and Willow TV.

The companies intend to collaborate to provide more real-time analysis and statistics, engagement and commerce integrations, and AI-driven predictions and personalisation into the product.

“Cricbuzz and Willow sit at the heart of how hundreds of millions of fans follow cricket everyday,” said Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman, Times Internet. “We’re excited to work with Dream Sports to reimagine and develop new ways to collaboratively create new experiences for cricket fans.”

Harsh Jain, Co-Founder and CEO, Dream Sports, added, “Dream Sports’ mission is to ‘Make Sports Better’ for Indian sports fans. Cricbuzz and Dream11 have worked together for over a decade, and with this investment, all cricket fans can expect much more fan engagement, interactive streams, and integrated commerce experiences that will bring them closer to the action and to each other.”

Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.