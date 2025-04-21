Dream Sports to acquire 15% stake in Cricbuzz

New Delhi: Dream Sports is in talks to acquire a 15% stake in Cricbuzz, as per reports.

Reportedly, the acquisition is worth $50 million. Circbuzz is currently owned by Times Network.

Through this acquisition, Dream Sports aims to expand in the sports content industry. The report, quoting sources, said that in FY25, Cricbuzz clocked estimated revenues of around Rs 400 crore.

However, the claim has not been independently verified, the report added.

Cricbuzz is a cricket-focused website and mobile app that provides live scores, news, match schedules, and analysis of international and domestic cricket matches.

It was founded in 2004 and was later acquired by the digital arm of Times Network in 2014.

No official statement has been made by either Dream Sports or Times Network regarding the acquisition so far.