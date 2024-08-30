DoubleVerify launches comprehensive guide for APAC marketer

Delhi: DoubleVerify (“DV”), a software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, unveiled its latest resource for marketers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region: The Power of Media Quality – How APAC Marketers Can Leverage Media Quality for Better Advertising ROI.

DV's 2023 report in partnership with WARC found that only 17% of APAC marketers measure across all four pillars of media quality — brand safety and suitability, viewability, fraud and intended geography.

DV has introduced a new guide to offer marketers a framework to maximise advertising performance in the APAC digital landscape.

Key highlights of The Power of Media Quality – How APAC Marketers Can Leverage Media Quality for Better Advertising ROI include:

The digital media landscape: DV's guide provides insights into the rapidly evolving digital media environment in the APAC region, including emerging social, streaming, gaming and shopping channels.

The role media quality plays in advertising performance: It emphasises the importance of media quality in driving successful advertising campaigns amid this challenging landscape, particularly in India where 80 percent of streamers prefer ad-supported content over paying for ad-free experiences, as per Magnite’s recent research.

Core components of media quality: The guide delves into the fundamentals of media quality, underscoring that accurate measurement across these components is essential for crafting a successful digital advertising campaign.

Solutions for verifying media quality across digital channels: Lastly, the guide offers practical steps advertisers can take to improve the quality of their ad placements in India and across the APAC region. These solutions help advertisers reach and engage with their intended customers while combating challenges like ad fraud and ensuring brand safety in the Indian digital ecosystem.

Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, India at DoubleVerify, expressed his excitement for the launch of the handbook. He said, “We're delighted to introduce The Power of Media Quality – How APAC Marketers Can Leverage Media Quality for Better Advertising ROI, a comprehensive guide tailored to the unique nuances of the APAC market. With digital content consumption rapidly increasing in India, particularly in areas like connected TV (CTV) and gaming, advertisers require precise strategies to navigate this dynamic landscape effectively. Our handbook equips marketers with the insights and tools necessary to maximise advertising performance and ensure media quality in this rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.”