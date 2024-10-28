DoubleVerify expands media quality measurement to LinkedIn’s video inventory

New Delhi: DoubleVerify, a software platform for digital media measurement, announced the expansion of its independent media quality measurement coverage to include LinkedIn’s premium video inventory. This release enables advertisers to ensure their video ads on LinkedIn are viewable and safe from invalid traffic (IVT), aiming to enhance campaign effectiveness.

Advertisers can access measurement data and insights through DV Pinnacle, to monitor and optimise the performance of their LinkedIn ad campaigns.

This announcement builds on the existing collaboration between DV and LinkedIn. The continued collaboration aims to strengthen LinkedIn’s commitment to providing safe and trusted experiences for advertisers.

Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, said, "Becoming a measurement source for viewability and IVT for LinkedIn’s premium video inventory reinforces our industry and technology leadership, and underscores our drive to ensure media quality on any platform anywhere in the world. LinkedIn is one of the most premium digital media environments, and their rigorous partner performance and integration standards were a great fit for DV’s innovative solutions.”

Abhishek Shrivastava, VP of Product, LinkedIn, said, “Our collaboration with DoubleVerify empowers our customers to continue reaching and engaging buyers through video with confidence. With DV’s viewability metrics for video ads on LinkedIn, customers can gain valuable insights to optimise their B2B campaigns and increase performance on a safe and trusted platform.”