Dolby and LG team up for #LoveMoviesMoreInDolby co-marketing campaign in India

New Delhi: Dolby Laboratories and LG Electronics India have come together for Dolby’s global #LoveMoreInDolby campaign, an initiative to elevate entertainment experiences in India by emphasising the power of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

The campaign, brought alive with the launch of LG’s QNED AI Series of TV, highlights the synergy between Dolby’s audio and visual technologies and aims to bring an immersive cinematic experience right into Indian homes.

Creating emotional connections through experiences:

Indian consumers have a strong affinity for content that heightens emotions, especially when it comes to music, movies, TV shows, sports and gaming. As part of the co-marketing campaign with LG in India, Dolby has created two films, “Dance With Me,” which is a Bollywood musical, and “Desert Wanderers,” which showcases how music and dance can infuse life into an innate object.

Dance with Me:

Desert Wanderers:

The two #LoveMoviesMoreInDolby films leveraged virtual production that helped recreate cultural themes with efficiency & scale.

A synergy of shared vision:

With the campaign, Dolby and LG are aiming to connect more deeply with Indian audiences who are passionate about immersive audio-visual experiences, from cinema and streaming to gaming and home entertainment.

Explaining the campaign’s overarching vision, Sameer Seth, Director of Marketing for India at Dolby Laboratories, said, “With #LoveMoreInDolby, we’re encouraging audiences to explore how Dolby’s technologies can make the content they love feel more powerful, real, and intimate. It’s about creating connections through storytelling—where every sound and every visual detail bring a scene to life in a captivating way.”

Then Abhiral Bhansali, Business Head for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics India, emphasised the synergy between the two companies’s vision. “Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision technologies are integral to our products, delivering a cinematic experience that lets people feel the essence of every scene, every sound, and every emotion.”

He continued, “Our collaboration with Dolby is not just a technical alignment; it’s a shared vision of enhancing consumer experiences. When viewers watch a movie or play a game on an LG TV powered by Dolby technologies, they’re experiencing content as the creators envisioned it.”

The campaign will include digital activations, cinema showcases, and in-store demonstrations, allowing consumers to experience the Dolby difference firsthand.

Seth added, “We want audiences to feel every moment, hear every detail, and experience the depth of the stories they love as if they were right there in them.”

Commenting on the partnership with LG, Seth said, “Our collaboration with LG Electronics brings the Dolby experience to homes across India. Together, we are elevating the way people watch movies, live sports, play games, stream shows, and listen to music in their living rooms. LG’s commitment to quality aligns perfectly with Dolby’s mission to deliver an immersive experience, making entertainment in the home as impactful as possible.”

When discussing the development process for this collaboration, Seth highlighted the importance of aligning the strengths of both brands. "The collaboration between Dolby and LG has always been rooted in a shared commitment to delivering the highest-quality home entertainment experience,” he noted. “For the premium QNED AI series, our development process focused on seamlessly integrating Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to create an unmatched audiovisual experience for consumers.

Seth told BestMediaInfo.com that both brands worked closely from the early stages, ensuring that LG’s hardware capabilities were perfectly complemented by Dolby’s audio and visual technologies.”

Bhansali added, “Decisions were driven by a mutual goal to enhance how users interact with their favourite content, whether they’re watching movies, TV shows, sports, or gaming. The result is a series of TVs that bring the cinematic experience into the home, with Dolby’s industry-leading technologies elevating both the visuals and the sound in ways that are tangible to consumers.”

Tuning into India’s passion for storytelling:

Seth also highlighted India’s unique and growing appetite for high-quality entertainment experiences. “In India, our love for movies, sports, music, and storytelling is immense, and with #LoveMoreInDolby, we want to amplify that passion. Dolby is here to enhance every moment, so fans can immerse themselves fully and appreciate the art of storytelling at its finest,” he added.

With #LoveMoreInDolby, Dolby Laboratories plans to make its technology accessible across more devices and platforms in India. Seth emphasised, “We’re committed to bringing Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision to audiences wherever they are—whether it’s a theatre, a smart TV at home, at work, or a mobile screen. We believe everyone should have the chance to experience their favourite content in its most engaging form.”

Both Dolby and LG plan to continue their collaboration to meet the evolving entertainment demands of the Indian market. Bhansali confirmed, “The Indian market is incredibly important to both Dolby and LG, and we are committed to continuing our collaboration in ways that meet the evolving entertainment needs of Indian consumers. Going forward, we expect to bring Dolby’s cutting-edge innovations to more consumers through LG products."

Seth echoed this sentiment, adding, "We’re also excited to explore further opportunities to localise global campaigns, ensuring that Dolby and LG’s innovations resonate with the unique cultural and entertainment preferences of Indian consumers. This partnership has always been about making meaningful connections with audiences, and we’re committed to enhancing those connections with every new product and campaign."

Seth concluded that #LoveMoreInDolby is a promise to help people discover the magic of immersive audio and lifelike visuals. “Our journey in India is about creating meaningful moments, and with Dolby, every moment is richer and more memorable,” he said.