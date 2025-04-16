Divij Sharma moves to Amazon Prime Video as Head of Engagement

New Delhi: Divij Sharma is moving to Amazon Prime Video after spending 6 years as Head of Marketing and Insights at Amazon Alexa.

In his new role as Head of Engagement at Amazon Prime Video, Sharma will lead engagement initiatives, focusing on driving membership growth and retention across the streaming service's content portfolio.

Over the last decade, he has worked to build digital products and services for Amazon in India.

In his role as Head of Marketing and Insights for Amazon Alexa, he led integrated marketing initiatives.

He spearheaded customer lifecycle and monetisation strategies across Alexa's device portfolio, like Echo, Fire TV, and third-party partnerships.

Sharma has experience in product marketing, growth strategy, consumer insights, and translating complex technologies into compelling consumer propositions.

He has done his MBA from Vinod Gupta School of Management, IIT Kharagpur, and has a Bachelor's in Engineering from Vellore Institute of Management.