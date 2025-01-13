Dentsu Creative Isobar conceptualises ‘InstaWarmer’ for Swiggy Instamart

New Delhi: As winter sets in across Delhi/NCR, Swiggy Instamart turned on the heat—literally—with its new activation, InstaWarmer. Launched on January 11 at CyberHub, Gurugram, this installation invited visitors to experience instant warmth in a fun and interactive way.

InstaWarmer is a hands-free heating station that provides instant warmth when a person places their hands in front of it, offering a cosy respite from the cold.

The activation, conceptualised in collaboration with Dentsu Creative Isobar, also brings attention to Swiggy Instamart’s winter essentials collection in partnership with Lifelong.

Featuring Lifelong’s range of home and kitchen products like heaters, geysers, kettles, and hot water bags, that are designed to keep customers warm all season long. Swiggy Instamart promises delivery of these products in just 10 minutes.

This follows previous successful installations like InstaMAUT and InstaModak, which were created for promotions related to Netflix’s Squid Games and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.