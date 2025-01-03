Delhi Police investigate fraudulent ayurvedic product ads

New Delhi: Delhi Police has launched an investigation into a cyber fraud targeting an ayurveda merchandise firm.

The probe was prompted after a director of Sanyasi Ayurveda alleged that some fraudsters were using a promotional video of his brand, according to the FIR filed in the matter.

The complainant, who wished his name was withheld, said his company's name and video were being exploited to sell counterfeit ayurvedic products online without authorisation and approached authorities.

Police registered an FIR in the matter on December 27 last year.

"A racket/gang is selling spurious drugs for the sake of money, committing organised crime, fraud, and forgery, which can pose a big threat to society in the form of the loss of thousands of lives," read the FIR.

The complainant claimed that his brand is world-renowned with a substantial customer base in India and abroad.

"We broadcast promotional videos on television and different social media platforms to promote public health awareness. On November 27, my younger brother came across a social media advertisement while browsing, which misused my recorded video ad and our company's name without authorisation," the person said in his complaint.

He told police that the ad was hosted on a fake page registered under their brand name.

"The user behind this page used my video and company name to promote and sell spurious medicines. My younger brother called the number provided. The telecaller falsely claimed to represent the company. On the same day, my brother placed an order for medicine, which was received on December 1 for Rs 1,800 cash on delivery," he said.

According to his complaint, the package that he received lacked any consignor address. However, the courier agency provided the sender's address, which was located in Ghaziabad.

A police officer said that after receiving the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Cyber Police Station of the southeast district.

"After registering the FIR, we formed multiple teams to investigate the matter. Teams are verifying all the facts, and the culprits will be nabbed soon," the officer said.