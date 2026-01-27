New Delhi: Databricks, the Data and AI company, has appointed Jeremy Cooper as Vice President of Marketing for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), strengthening its leadership team as the company continues to expand in the region. His appointment comes amid rising demand for data and AI solutions across APJ.

Jeremy brings over 20 years of experience as a global marketing leader in high-growth cloud and enterprise software companies. Most recently, he led Marketing for Amazon Web Services (AWS) across APJ, overseeing regional go-to-market strategy and supporting growth across enterprise, public sector, partner and startup segments.

Prior to AWS, Jeremy held senior global marketing roles at Salesforce, Google and LinkedIn, where he contributed to brand development and the scaling of global go-to-market programmes. Based in Australia, he will lead APJ marketing strategy and execution, expanding Databricks’ presence and supporting revenue growth and pipeline development across the region.

Commenting on the appointment, Joseph Puthussery, Vice President of Global Demand Generation & Field Marketing at Databricks, said, “Jeremy’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Databricks and our customers in Asia Pacific & Japan. He brings a rare mix of deep cloud experience, brand-building expertise, and a great blend of regional and global experience that will be instrumental as we help more organisations in APJ unify and scale their data and AI. I’m excited to partner with Jeremy as he builds a world-class marketing organisation in APJ and accelerates the next phase of our growth in this strategically important region.”

Jeremy Cooper added, “AI is driving the most profound technology shift since the advent of the cloud, and Databricks is at the heart of it, helping organisations turn data into true intelligence. What drew me here is the opportunity to help customers build systems of intelligence on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, which unifies AI apps, analytics and agents, so every team can work with trusted data, move faster, and make smarter decisions. I’m excited to partner with our teams, customers and ecosystem across APJ to turn data into intelligence and intelligence into action.”