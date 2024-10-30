Dabur’s adex rises 9.6% to Rs 461.52 crore in H1 FY2025

New Delhi: Homegrown FMCG leader Dabur India reported a modest increase in advertising spend, rising by Rs 9 crore to Rs 225.63 crore in Q2 FY2025, up from Rs 216.53 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, ad spending dropped by Rs 10.26 crore compared to the previous quarter.

For the first half of the current fiscal year, Dabur’s ad expenses rose by 9.6%, reaching Rs 461.52 crore from Rs 420.87 crore in H1 FY2024.

Meanwhile, the FMCG giant saw a 17.65% decline in consolidated net profit, reporting Rs 417.52 crore for the September 2024 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 507.04 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations slipped 5.46% to Rs 3,028.59 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 3,203.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Dabur India's total expenses were at Rs 2,634.40 crore, down 1.31% in the September quarter.

"Despite a challenging demand environment marked by high food inflation and a resultant squeeze in urban demand, Dabur continued to drive consumer engagement across its key brands to end the second quarter of 2024-25 with a consolidated revenue of Rs 3,029 crore," Dabur said in its earnings statement.