Dabur steps up Q3 ad spends to Rs 238 crore in FY 2026

New Delhi: Dabur India spent Rs 238.02 crore on advertising and publicity in the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The spend was up 5.0% (Rs 11.30 crore) from a year ago and 1.9% (Rs 4.45 crore) from the previous quarter, compared with Rs 226.72 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 233.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

Dabur reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 3,558.65 crore for the December 2025 quarter, compared to Rs 3,191.32 crore in the September 2025 quarter and Rs 3,355.25 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. This marks a sequential growth of 11.5% and an annual increase of 6.1%.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 3,699.29 crore, up from Rs 3,331.45 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 3,483.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Net profit for the quarter was Rs 553.61 crore, higher than Rs 444.79 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 515.82 crore in the same quarter last year. This reflects a 24.5% rise over the previous quarter and a 7.3% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

The consumer care business remained Dabur’s largest and fastest-growing segment. Revenue from this segment stood at Rs 3,064.46 crore, compared to Rs 2,650.81 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 2,850.34 crore in the same quarter last year. This represents a 15.6% sequential increase and a 7.5% annual rise.

The food business reported revenue of Rs 418.20 crore, lower than Rs 465.84 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 429.55 crore in the same quarter last year, reflecting pressure in this segment.

The retail business generated Rs 28.53 crore in revenue, up from Rs 24.97 crore in the September quarter but down from Rs 32.61 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from other segments stood at Rs 37.30 crore, while unallocated other operating revenue was Rs 10.16 crore, higher than both the preceding quarter and the same quarter last year.

“Dabur delivered a steady quarter, with healthy volume-led growth across our key business verticals and geographies. We have sharpened our competitive edge through stronger innovation and focused brand building, leading to healthy market share gains,” said Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India Limited.

“As demand conditions improve, the combination of favourable macroeconomic indicators and expectations of supportive policy measures, reinforced by recent GST changes, positions us well for the quarters ahead, and we remain confident of delivering sustainable growth, resilient profitability, and continued shareholder value,” he added.

Dabur’s international business grew 11.1% during the quarter, led by strong performance in Turkey, MENA, the US and Bangladesh. Growth stood at 15.4% in Turkey, 12.5% in MENA, 19.3% in the US, and 20.2% in Bangladesh.