Dabur launches new wellness brand Siens for digital consumers

New Delhi: Dabur India has launched Siens by Dabur, a premium line of direct-to-consumer dietary supplements, marking its entry into the nutraceuticals segment.

Siens pronounced “Science” will offer products developed with clinically studied ingredients. The brand is currently available across major e-commerce platforms, including Dabur’s own online store.

The Siens product range focuses on three primary wellness areas: Beauty and Skin Health, Daily Wellness, and Gut Health. Notable offerings include Marine Collagen, 3-in-1 Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies, multivitamins for men and women, Omega-3 softgels, and a daily pre- and probiotic supplement.

The products are manufactured using ingredients from international suppliers and processed in facilities certified with GMP, ISO, and HACCP standards. Dabur states that each formulation is backed by scientific research and designed to deliver functional benefits. The company reports early digital traction for the brand among health-conscious consumers.

Commenting on the launch, Dabur India Limited Head Customer Marketing, Pratyush Gupta, said: “Siens is a future-ready wellness brand born out of Dabur’s legacy of trust and our deep understanding of evolving consumer expectations. Wellness today is no longer about vague promises it’s about precision, evidence, and experience. That’s what Siens delivers.”