D2C brand Bummer launches innerwear vending machine

New Delhi: The D2C innerwear brand Bummer has launched vending machines for boxers, trunks and boyshorts.

The first Bummer vending machine has been launched at Ahmedabad Airport, with plans to roll out machines in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore in the coming months.

The vending machines feature a user-friendly interface, allowing customers to grab Bummer products with just a few taps. Each item is packaged for travel, ensuring that busy travellers can easily fit their new purchases into their luggage. Additionally, the vending machines will integrate UPI payment options.

In a statement, the company said that this initiative allows Bummer to enhance its presence in bustling travel hubs while capturing valuable foot traffic.

Sulay Lavsi, founder and CEO of Bummer, said, “At Bummer, we believe shopping for innerwear should be as effortless as grabbing a bottle of water. With our vending machines, we are making quality innerwear accessible for everyone on the go. Ahmedabad is just the beginning; we are looking to expand our footprint across India, transforming how people shop for their essentials.”