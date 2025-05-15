Curefoods acquires Krispy Kreme’s pan-India rights

New Delhi: Curefoods acquired the pan-India rights for Krispy Kreme and extended its operations to 11 outlets in the Delhi-NCR region. The expansion included seven retail stores and four cloud kitchens located in areas such as Worldmark Aerocity, Select City Walk Mall in Saket, Ambience Mall in Gurgaon, Promenade Mall in Vasant Kunj, and Mall of India in Noida.

Following this acquisition, Curefoods now operates over 100 Krispy Kreme outlets across the country, including dine-in locations and delivery-focused kitchens. The move marked the company’s foray into northern India, after previously concentrating its operations in the southern market.

Ankit Nagori, founder of Curefoods, said the acquisition would allow the company to “develop a unified strategy for brand growth, customer experience, and innovation across India”. He added that the company planned to enter western markets such as Mumbai in the next phase of expansion.

Curefoods operates a portfolio of food and beverage brands that includes Kitchens of EatFit, CakeZone, Nomad Pizza, Sharief Bhai, Olio Pizza, Frozen Bottle and Krispy Kreme.

In recent years, the company made several acquisitions to expand its brand portfolio. It acquired foodtech startup Yumlane in 2023 and took a majority stake in milkshake brand Frozen Bottle in 2022. It also merged with Mumbai-based Maverix and acquired franchise rights for the US-based pizza brand Sbarro in South India.

Curefoods recently converted into a public company and, according to media reports, is preparing for an IPO targeted for the latter half of FY26. The company is reportedly seeking to raise between $300 million and $400 million through the offering.