Crex announces Harmanpreet Kaur as brand ambassador

Mumbai: Crex, a cricket analysis platform, announced team India's women cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur as its new brand ambassador.

The brand aims to promote women’s cricket and with this partnership, plans to bridge the visibility gap to encourage young girls to pursue cricket professionally.

Kaur will be joining fellow Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and both players will help the platform connect with a broader audience, building the game and promoting equality.

Founded in 2017, Crex caters to all cricket formats. Fans can get commentary, scores, fixtures, team/player rankings, news, and detailed stats on the app.

Speaking about the development, Kaur said, “I am thrilled to partner with Crex, a platform that shares my passion for cricket and is actively working to elevate the women's game. It's inspiring to see Crex's commitment to bridging the visibility gap in sports and encouraging young girls to chase their cricketing dreams. I look forward to connecting with fans and contributing to the growth of this beautiful game for everyone."

Rajat Vallabh, Chief Strategy Officer, Crex, said, "Crex has signed Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team, as its brand ambassador. This campaign is a step towards building more support for women's cricket, helping it grow and gain more fans, and get the recognition it deserves, just like men's cricket. Let's celebrate and cheer for our women in sports!"