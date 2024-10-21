Consumer durables TV ad volumes surge 11% in H1 of 2024 vs 2023: TAM AdEx Data

New Delhi: In the first half of 2024, ad volumes of the consumer durables/home appliances category on television witnessed a growth of 2.9 times compared to H1 of 2022 and 11% compared to Jan-Jun 2023, as per the latest TAM adex data.

Jan-Jun 2023 observed growth of 2.60 times over Jan-Jun 2022 on TV.

Godrej & Boyce Mfg Company, Usha International, Voltas, KCM Appliances and Sivanesan & Co were the exclusive advertisers among the top 10 of H1 2024 over H12023 on TV.

According to the data, the top 2 channel genres on TV, i.e., News and GEC, collectively added 65% of ad volume share for the Consumer Durables/Home Appliances category during Jan-Jun 2024.

News Bulletin was the most preferred program genre to promote consumer durables/home appliances brands on television, stated TAM.

Print

In the print medium, ad volumes for consumer durables/home appliances saw a decline of 3% and 9% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2022. Additionally, ad space in January to June 2024 dropped by 6% compared to the first half of 2023.

TTK Prestige India and Stovekraft retained their 1st and 2nd positions with 41% and 21% share of ad space in Jan-Jun’24 compared to Jan-Jun’23.

Among 4 zones, the South Zone was the leading territory for consumer durables/home appliances advertising with a 33% share in print, closely followed by the North Zone during Jan-Jun’24. 81% share of print ad space for the Consumer Durables/Home Appliances category was with promotional offers during Jan-Jun’24.

Radio

On radio, a growth of 6% and 2.3 times in category ad volumes was registered during Jan-Jun’24 and Jan-Jun 2023, respectively, compared to Jan-Jun’22.

Compared to Jan-Jun’23, ad volumes in Jan-Jun’24 decreased by 52%.

Samsung India Electronics solely added a 28% share of category ad volumes in Jan-Jun’24. Gujarat topped with a 35% share of ad volumes in Jan-Jun’24.

Digital

Ad impressions during both Jan-Jun’24 saw a rise of 5%, whereas Jan-Jun’23 witnessed a drop of 19% compared to Jan-Jun’22.

Ad impressions in Jan-Jun’24 increased by 30% compared to Jan-Jun’23.

Samsung India Electronics was on top with a 25% share of category ad impressions in Jan-Jun’24.

The top 2 advertisers collectively added 34% share of ad impressions in Jan-Jun’24.

The programmatic transaction method was the most utilised for Consumer Durables/Home Appliances ads on digital, solely contributing 81% of impressions.