Colgate-Palmolive selects WPP as Amazon agency of record in Europe

Delhi: Colgate-Palmolive has selected WPP as its Amazon agency of record in its markets in Europe, consolidating Amazon media activities with a single company.

WPP will support Colgate-Palmolive’s oral care, personal care and home care businesses, aiming to adopt a more data-driven, full-funnel approach to Amazon in order to accelerate omnichannel brand and sales impact via Amazon’s Retail, Integrated Amazon Advertising and Amazon cloud based clean room solutions.

A new end-to-end, cross-agency functional model driven and scaled across the region will work in collaboration with local talent. The model will utilise WPP’s proprietary Amazon tech stack, which includes its Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) Insights solution, aiming to help Colgate-Palmolive brands achieve exponential growth on Amazon.

AMC Insights naturally sequences Amazon-level insights into actions for reaching audience segments.

Christy Borrowman, VP Digital Transformation, Europe at Colgate-Palmolive, said, “As part of our continued digital transformation we want to unlock the growth potential in digital commerce. With their Amazon Centre of Excellence team, VML brings deep Amazon and ecommerce expertise that can proactively enable long-term growth for our brands and optimise our media investment on Amazon. We are data-driven and need to get to better insights on ecommerce. I’m confident this new model with WPP will ensure every Amazon ecosystem touchpoint drives deeper engagement, loyalty and, ultimately, conversion for our brands.”

Gemma Spence, VML Chief Digital Commerce Officer, EMEA and WPP Colgate-Palmolive Commerce Lead, said, “We are thrilled that Colgate Europe has selected WPP as its agency of record for Amazon. Integrated planning and delivery are essential for modern marketing organisations to achieve transformation and sustainable growth. We are confident that the WPP Open-enabled workflow, driven by our world-class AMC solution, will better equip Colgate

Palmolive’s strong brands to meet the evolving demands of today’s dynamic digital landscape.”