Cola war reloaded: Pepsi takes a jab at Coke’s ‘Half Time’ campaign

New Delhi: PepsiCo India has ignited the cola wars anew with its cheeky "Anytime is Pepsi Time" campaign, taking a subtle swipe at rival Coca-Cola’s recent "Half Time" push.

Launched with a splashy full-page print ad in The Times of India, Pepsi’s latest move cleverly positions itself as the all-day refreshment king, in contrast to Coke’s game-time focus.

The Times of India has also changed its masthead to ‘Any Times of India’, signaling an exclusive deal with the print publication.

The ad is co-created with Havas Creative India.

Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Office & Joint MD, Havas Creative India, said, “Pepsi has always been a brand that challenges the norm, in a cheeky way. When we looked at the passion of the fans, we saw something undeniable. The energy never dips, the excitement never pauses, so why should their refreshment?



So, with the brand’s challenger mindset at the core, we decided to seize the day. Back in the 1950s, Pepsi had said, “Any weather is Pepsi weather.” Carrying that spirit forward, we conceptualised “Any time is Pepsi time.” Because Pepsi is for every moment that matters.”

Coca-Cola’s "Half Time" campaign, rolled out last month across TV and digital platforms, tied the brand to high-energy sports moments. It aimed to own the adrenaline-fueled intervals of India’s sports-obsessed culture. But Pepsi, never one to back down from a rivalry that’s spanned decades, has countered with a jab that’s equal parts playful and pointed.

Watch the Coca-Cola ad here:

The Times of India ad showcases Pepsi as the drink for every moment, not just the breaks. The campaign’s tagline—"Anytime is Pepsi Time"—feels like a direct rebuttal to Coke’s ‘Half time’ pitch.

Commenting on the campaign, PepsiCo India Spokesperson said, "At PepsiCo India, consumer-centricity drives everything we do. With the launch of the ‘Anytime is Pepsi time’ campaign, we are defining refreshment for the upcoming summer season—turning every moment, big or small, into an opportunity to enjoy an ice-cold Pepsi. This summer with Pepsi is all about ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’, the cultural movement celebrating spontaneity and living in the moment with Pepsi. It can be a sports screening party with friends, an unplanned road trip, or simply a break from the ordinary, Pepsi is there to elevate the moment—every time, anytime. Great moments don’t wait and are made better with Pepsi."

The rivalry harkens back to iconic showdowns like Pepsi’s 1990s “Nothing Official About It” campaign, which famously trolled Coke’s cricket sponsorships.

Social media lit up this morning with fans picking sides: “Pepsi just owned Coke with one line—anytime beats halftime any day,” tweeted one user, while a Coke loyalist shot back, “Half time’s when legends shine—Pepsi’s just jealous.”

With IPL 2025 around the corner and an early summer onset, the cold drink wars are already heating up. Several brands have kicked off star-studded campaigns, vying for consumer attention. Notably, Campa Cola has replaced Thums Up as the Co-Presenting Sponsor of IPL 2025. Reliance Retail’s sports hydration brand, Spinner, has struck partnerships with top IPL teams, including the Lucknow Super Giants, SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians.

For now, Pepsi has landed the first blow in this latest round of the cola clash. Whether Coca-Cola claps back with a halftime twist or pivots to reclaim the narrative, one thing’s certain: the fizz is flying, and India’s soda sippers are loving the drama.