Coca Cola renews global marketing partnership with WPP Open X

New Delhi: The Coca-Cola Company has renewed its global marketing partnership with WPP Open X, extending a collaboration that began in 2021. The announcement was made by Manuel Arroyo, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at The Coca-Cola Company, in a LinkedIn post.

Arroyo reflected on the milestones achieved over the past three years, including the development and scaling of Open X — described as the industry’s first open-source marketing model. He also highlighted the success of Studio X, Coca-Cola’s experimentation with AI in marketing, and the strengthening of its global marketing network.

Under this partnership, Coca-Cola has earned significant recognition, being named Creative Brand of the Year at the 2024 Cannes Lions and ranked as the most valuable global food and drink brand by Kantar.

“We are living a special moment in marketing at The Coca-Cola Company,” Arroyo wrote, expressing appreciation for the WPP team’s contributions worldwide.

The renewal underscores Coca-Cola’s continued investment in transformative, data-led marketing strategies in partnership with WPP Open X.