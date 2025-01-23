Coca-Cola India Southwest Asia Desmond Nikhil D’Souza as VP of Customer & Commercial Leadership

New Delhi: Coca-Cola India Southwest Asia (INSWA) Operating Unit announced Desmond Nikhil D’Souza as VP, Customer and Commercial Leadership (C&CL), effective February 1, 2025.

He succeeds Greishma Singh, who recently transitioned to the role of Vice President, Marketing.

“With a distinguished track record of strategic vision and exemplary leadership in the FMCG industry, Desmond brings a wealth of experience and innovative ideas that align perfectly with our mission to drive customer satisfaction and commercial excellence,” said Sanket Ray, President, Coca-Cola India Southwest Asia. “His understanding of market dynamics and customer engagement will be a cornerstone in achieving our growth objectives.”

In his new role, D’Souza will lead the C&CL function across INSWA, focusing on driving value growth, strengthening our customer partnerships, and aligning strategies to deliver long-term commercial transformation.

Desmond has joined Coca-Cola from Mondelez, where he served as Vice-President, Sales. Before his tenure at Mondelez, D’Souza held key roles at PepsiCo, both in transformation initiatives and sales leadership. At Zomato, he contributed to customer subscription strategy.

Desmond holds a postgraduate management degree from XLRI Jamshedpur and a bachelor’s degree in engineering (BE) from Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU).